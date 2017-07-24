Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Togrutas

How much do you know about Ahsoka's people? Find out now!

Ahsoka Tano. Shaak Ti. Governor Roshti. Though we can easily tell a Togruta by their unmistakable facial patterns and head tails, there are only a few Star Wars characters that have been given a proper storyline in the saga. Let’s take a closer look at what we do know about the beautifully fascinating Togrutas.

1. Their horns are called montrals.

What sets Togrutas apart from other humanoid species is their interesting head cones, or montrals as they are properly called. Starting as just small bumps in infancy, the horns grow as Togrutas age, soaring high above their heads and reaching to their waist. The montrals are hollow inside and the species uses them to sense the movement of objects around them. This echolocation can reach up to 85 feet, making Togrutas extremely perceptive. This paired with natural Force powers makes for quite a successful Jedi, hence the familiar Togrutas in the Jedi Order.

Fun fact #1: Montral length isn't the only thing that changes with age. The facial markings of a Togruta can also slightly transform over the years.

2. Their appearance influenced their landscape.

The montrals that sit atop the heads of Togrutas can also be seen in their beautiful surroundings on the planet Kiros. Fifty thousand Togrutas inhabit the planet that is located in the Expansion Region of the galaxy and is known for being a vast green territory filled with waterfalls, rivers, valleys, and some really cool horn-shaped towers. The artistic species doesn’t only live on Kiros, however. Most Togrutas were born on Shili, a planet known for its colorful grasslands that allowed them to use their distinct facial markings to blend into their surroundings.

Fun fact #2: Kiros is also home to the Kiros bird, a pudgy airborne creature with the unique ability to understand conversations.



3. They were saved by the Jedi.

Life on the idyllic planet Kiros wasn’t all happiness and sunshine. During the Clone Wars, the Togrutas under the leadership of Governor Roshti were taken over by Zygerrian slavers after Count Dooku forced the population to a new location on Kadavo. Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano eventually came to their rescue, preventing the 50,000 inhabitants from being a part of the royal slave auction, an old tradition that Zygerrians wanted so greedily to return. When the Togrutas returned to Kiros, they were fully armed and even received proper combat training from clone troopers after declaring they would no longer remain neutral and officially side with the Republic.



4. They can’t quite sport the Padawan braid.

Padawan are easily recognized by a single braid as sported by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in the prequels, but with rigid montrals, Togrutas would have difficulty showing their dedication to the Jedi Order. That’s where silka beads come in. You may have seen the beads slung over Ahsoka’s head, but the beads are also used by other hairless species like Twileks.

(Not-so) Fun fact #3: Ahsoka’s silka bead braid is pulled off by a Jedi Temple Guard after she is expelled from the Jedi Order.