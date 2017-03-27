Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Kaminoans

Learn more about the wide-eyed and willowy cloners from Attack of the Clones.
Much to Learn You Still Have is a rundown of trivia and fun facts, both in-universe and behind-the-scenes, about the aliens of the Star Wars galaxy. Whether you’ve never set foot in a cantina or you’re a well-traveled Jedi Master, you’ll find the intel you need.
In Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan lands on a rain-swept planet with beautiful, lithe creatures living in a blindingly bright environment. They speak in a calming way that makes it seem impossible they could ever collaborate with the Sith. But who are the Kaminoans really and what interesting quirks do they bring to the Star Wars universe? Let's find out.