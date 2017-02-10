Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Geonosians

2. They were inspired by an infestation.

Take a look at the body of a Geonosian and it’s no secret that they were inspired from insects -- termites, to be exact. While coming up with the concept art for the winged warriors, George Lucas was also fighting a battle of his own. His house was infested with termites, and he wasted no time gathering up some specimens to show to his concept artists. The towering spires we see peppered through the landscape of Geonosis was a nod to the termite mounds of Africa. The background shots were actually made by a combination of still photography from the American Southwest, matte paintings, and miniature models. According to Doug Chiang, George Lucas originally wanted the species to take on a chameleon-like quality and change colors based on their surroundings. That idea eventually got nixed, but the color and texture of the Geonosians does match that of their homeworld.

Fun fact #1: The head design of the Geonosians was actually taken from unused original concept art for the Neimoidians before they were to be played by masked actors.

3. They don’t value life much.

The Geonosian arena where Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Padmé were brought to be executed has a long history of bloodshed. Properly known as Petranaki Arena, the stadium was constructed by cutting the top of a butte and hollowing its interior. The arena wasn’t only a place for prisoners, but also the location of nasty battles between Geonosians of all caste levels. The battles were a way for citizens to prove they were filed in the correct caste, and in turn gave residents a bloody spectacle to occupy their time. Geonosians place little value on life, and watching their fellow flying fighters was not only amusing but also respectable. The bugs like battling so much that it became an issue while they were building the Death Star. So many drones were attacking each other over who got to do what work that Director Krennic needed to consult Archduke Poggle the Lesser. Poggle didn’t care too much. Geonosians will be Geonosians...

4. ...except for Klik-Klak.

In the Star Wars Rebels episode "Ghosts of Geonosis," we finally got a glimpse of post-The Clone Wars Saw Gerrera, but more importantly, we met Klik-Klak! Klik-Klak is a skittish Geonosian that tries to protect a Queen egg from getting destroyed by the violent and jaded Gerrera. Though Geonosians may seem indifferent to the suffering of their kind, when it comes to the survival of their species as a whole, they finally show some compassion. The character of Klik-Klak was created to show that a sympathetic Geonosian was possible. The production team looked to the sci-fi film District 9 as inspiration. In both the movie and the episode we see a frightening and unappealing creature seem surprisingly sweet due to circumstance.

5. They enjoy a good grub.

A day out at the Petranaki Arena isn’t all about the carnage --a Geonosian’s gotta eat, too! While watching two drones go at it, you can grab a lightly grilled arch grub. Arch grubs are insects native to Geonosis, and though there haven’t been any canonical portrayals of them, they are definitely a popular meal during the Geonosian holiday of Meckgin, a day to celebrate the planet's devotion to industry. The smell of the grilling grubs makes the arena pretty potent for non-Geonosians like Orson Krennic who took in a day at Petranaki while working with Poggle the Lesser on the Death Star project. Planning a trip to the dusty red planet but not into grubs? Feel free to nibble on the edible fungus growing in the deep underground caves. Warning: they may or may not create a euphoric effect when consumed. Have fun!

Fun fact #2: Picadors, or Geonosians riding reptilian quadrupeds called orrays, have been known to zap unruly arena fans into submission.

6. Their sound actually comes from nature.

The interesting dialogue of clicks and clacks that made Geonosians either irritating or fascinating, depending who you ask, actually came from real animals. The language known as “Geonosian hive-mind” came from two sounds recorded by Matthew Wood under the direction of Ben Burtt while in Australia shooting the prequels. First in Melbourne, a group of penguins at a reserve were recorded during their mating season. Later, Wood headed to Cairns, where a group of fruit bats fighting over a banana did the trick. Burtt took both of these calls and mixed them into what would become the final mother tongue of the insectoids. Orson Krennic is one of probably few humans who can both understand and speak Geonosian -- though not so well, according to Poggle the Lesser.