Just how heavy is a Hutt? How do they pay for that lavish lifestyle? How did they even puppeteer Jabba? Find out now!

Much to Learn You Still Have is a rundown of trivia and fun facts, both in-universe and behind-the-scenes, about the aliens of the Star Wars galaxy. Whether you’ve never set foot in a cantina or you’re a well-traveled Jedi Master, you’ll find the intel you need.

There’s probably not much I can say that will sway your opinion about Hutts. They’re slimy, prone to nauseating sounds and habits, and, to top it all off, they’re rotten criminals. But hey! That makes for one really interesting Star Wars alien species. Think you already know all the horrifying Hutt details? Let’s find out!

1. They were heavily influenced by classic film characters.

Of course, we have to start with the very first and most notorious Hutt in the Star Wars galaxy. His proper name is Jabba Desilijic Tiure, but his friends (if he has any) and victims know him just as Jabba. George Lucas’ initial concept for Jabba began as a desire to create a “sultan-like” character who was feared for his size, power, and status among commoners.

“There’s always been rotund, evil sultans who sit on their beds while others are tortured in front of them,” Lucas described. He gave the examples of Sydney Greenstreet (The Maltese Falcon) and Marlon Brando (The Godfather) as inspiration for the crime lord and designer Nilo Rodis-Jamero couldn’t get past putting Jabba in a suit, á la the traditional, machine gun-wielding gangster. Ultimately Phil Tippett won over Lucas with his maquette of the slimy slug but it wasn’t easy. At first a more worm-like creature was actually deemed “too terrible” and a version with forearms was “too human.”

Fun Fact #1: Ziro the Hutt of The Clone Wars fame was also inspired by a classic film. During his death he mutters, “what a world, what a world!" in a nod to the Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz.