ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

7 Surprises We Found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu

August 4, 2020
August 4, 2020
Amy Richau

The new book features many little-known details and revelations about Batuu -- the world seen in the Star Wars-themed land at Disney Parks.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu coverThe newly released book Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu by Cole Horton gives Star Wars fans a unique look at what you’ll discover while visiting Batuu. You’ll learn details about the stores, eateries, and cantinas you can visit as well as the locals who run them. Even if you’ve visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge via a trip to Disneyland® Resort or Walt Disney World® Resort or read tie-in books and comics that have featured Batuu, there are lots of new details, factoids, and travel warnings to discover in this in-world guidebook written by historian Eloc Throno. To paraphrase Luke Skywalker, you’ll find that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide is full of surprises -- here are seven we found.

Excerpt from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu

1. Batuu isn’t far from another particular planet.

The map near the front of the guide shows where Batuu and dozens of other Star Wars worlds are located. As Batuu is in the Outer Rim, it’s a good stopping off point for people brave enough to explore Wild Space. Batuu is also fairly close to Ahch-To, known for its thriving porg population, among other things…

2. There are many more Batuuan communities.

Black Spire Outpost gets most of the attention in discussions of Batuu, as it’s the largest settlement and center of action for most travelers. But Batuu has many more communities -- such as the Galma District, known for its podracing, and the Surabat vicinity, a popular destination for mountain hikers and thrill-seekers.

Excerpt from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu

3. There’s a Star Wars: The High Republic connection.

In the history section of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu, the High Republic -- to be explored in the publishing mega-event, The High Republic -- has an intriguing mention. During this era, about 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the Jedi established a small research station in the wilds of Batuu. Little else seems to be known about Batuu from this time period…

Excerpt from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu

4. You can plan some galactic day trips!

Every good travel guide has a section about day trips where travelers can learn more about worlds they can easily reach and explore if their schedule allows. Some of these destinations may be areas vacationers have heard of before, like the Forest Moon of Endor or Takodana. Other locales may inspire new adventures, such as Mokivj, a world known for its beautiful sunsets and ten moons, or Umme, a popular choice for big game hunting.

5. Every local has a story.

Batuu is filled with a fascinating cast of characters and you can learn more about several of them throughout this guidebook. Salju from Black Spire Station and droid repair technician Mubo are just two of the residents profiled -- and probably a safer choice to visit with than cantina owner Oga Garra.

Excerpt from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu

6. Like the cantina creatures? They’re there for a reason.

If you’ve been lucky enough to visit Oga’s Cantina for a tasty beverage, such as the Fuzzy Tauntaun or the Yub Nub, you’ve probably spotted a few interesting creatures behind the bar. What you may not have realized is that the creatures provide ingredients (such as the eggs laid by the worrt) for some of the drinks and snacks sold to customers.

Excerpt from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu

7. There’s lots of lingo to learn!

It’s always useful when visiting a new place to be aware of regional news and customs. You may choose to schedule your trip to coincide (or avoid) special events such as the Batuuan Harvest Festival or Black Spire Day. You can fit in more with locals if you understand slang such as “Only the ancients know,” or “Thank the skies!” And you will be wise to not get influenced by the First Order propaganda posters visible throughout the area. If you intend to return home, that is.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide is available now.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

Amy Richau is a writer, lifelong Star Wars geek, and diehard Denver Broncos fan. You can find her on Twitter @amyrichau and more of her writing on FANgirl Blog.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved