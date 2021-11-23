ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bring Home the Bounty: Seasonal Grogu Plush and More!

November 23, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Mandalorian’s young charge gets dressed for the holidays thanks to Mattel, and much more!

Every Tuesday, BringHomeTheBounty.com will reveal new products inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, to The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, animated series, and much more. Check StarWars.com each week for a few of the major new releases headed to this galaxy, then get your tracking fobs ready.

This week, Bring Home the Bounty features an adorable Holiday Grogu Plush from Mattel, and much more!

The hunt is on at BringHomeTheBounty.com, with the latest products inspired by The Mandalorian and more from across the Star Wars saga, including new collectibles, home goods, and apparel from the Funko, Mattel, and others. Many new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Star Wars Collectible Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Star Wars Apparel by Funko

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Star Wars Collectibles and Apparel by Funko

Celebrate the historic occasion of the first-ever Star Wars balloon in the legendary Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with this creative assortment from Funko.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Return to Disney Emoji Blitz

Play the Moff Gideon Villain Event from November 22-23 and defeat the dreaded Imperial to collect an exclusive Star Wars Emoji. Then, play the Mandalorian Item Card Event from November 24-29, featuring two brand new Emojis: Ahsoka Tano and Fennec Shand! Collect the Star Wars items on the gameboard to earn prizes and your chance at collecting one of these exclusive Emojis!

Star Wars Earrings by Girls Crew

Choose from a galaxy of styles, including rebel and Empire stud sets, and much more.

Seasonal Grogu Plush by Mattel

Grogu is ready for the holidays with this adorable, ugly-sweater style plush. And here we thought he couldn’t get any cuter!

Mudhorn Vs. Grogu Socks by Stance

Bring a memorable Mando moment to your wardrobe with these socks, featuring vibrant manga-style artwork.

Visit BringHomeTheBounty.com every Tuesday through December 28 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the Star Wars galaxy and join the conversation on social media using #BringHomeTheBounty and #StarWars.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BringHomeTheBounty

Bring Home the Bounty

