Bring Home the Bounty: New Bo-Katan Helmet Revealed and More!

The Mandalorian warrior’s striking helmet comes home, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand enter Hasbro’s Vintage Collection, and more.

Every Tuesday, BringHomeTheBounty.com will reveal new products inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, to The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, animated series, and much more. Check StarWars.com each week for a few of the major new releases headed to this galaxy, then get your tracking fobs ready.

This week, Bring Home the Bounty features a new Bo-Katan Kryze roleplay helmet inspired by her appearance in The Mandalorian, and much more!

The hunt is on at BringHomeTheBounty.com, with the latest products inspired by The Book of Boba Fett and more, including new apparel, accessories, and collectibles from FiGPiN, Hasbro, and others. Many new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

Hot Cocoa and Ornament Holiday Grogu by FiGPiN

Grogu is ready for the holidays thanks to these adorable limited-edition releases.

Duel of Fates Darth Maul Pop! by Funko

At last we will have revenge! Recreate the thrilling climax of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with this deluxe bobblehead, one of three new releases devoted to the iconic sequence.

Bo-Katan Kryze Helmet, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Figures by Hasbro

Armor up with a stunning Bo-Katan replica helmet, and add the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunters to your Vintage Collection.

The Mandalorian Holiday Collection by Love Your Melon

Keep your clan of two warm with these cute Grogu-inspired winter caps.

Boba Fett Xbox Bundle by Razer

Rule the gaming underworld with this sharp controller and charging dock, based on Boba Fett’s iconic helmet and armor, as seen in The Book of Boba Fett.

Visit BringHomeTheBounty.com every Tuesday through December 28 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the Star Wars galaxy and join the conversation on social media using #BringHomeTheBounty and #StarWars.