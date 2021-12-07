ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bring Home the Bounty: New The Book of Boba Fett Black Series Figures Revealed and More!

December 7, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand join Hasbro’s popular line, Kotobukiya celebrates 50 years of Lucasfilm, and more.

Every Tuesday, BringHomeTheBounty.com will reveal new products inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, to The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, animated series, and much more. Check StarWars.com each week for a few of the major new releases headed to this galaxy, then get your tracking fobs ready.

This week, Bring Home the Bounty features new Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Black Series figures based on the highly-anticipated The Book of Boba Fett, and much more!

The hunt is on at BringHomeTheBounty.com, with the latest products inspired by The Book of Boba Fett and more, including new apparel, accessories, and collectibles from Funko, Hasbro, and others. Many new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

Boba Fett Sunglasses by DIFF

Boba Fett Sunglasses by DIFF

The secret weapon of any bounty hunter: a cool fashion sense. Bring some of Boba Fett’s style to your look with these sharp sunglasses.

Mando and Grogu Pop!s by FunkoGrogu Pop!s by Funko

Mando and Grogu Pops! by Funko

Celebrate The Mandalorian with new Funko Pop! bobbleheads depicting Grogu and our favorite clan of two. Available exclusively at Amazon.

Boba Fett Star Wars: The Black Series Figures by Hasbro Fennec Shand Star Wars: The Black Series Figures by Hasbro

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Star Wars: The Black Series Figures by Hasbro

Rule the action-figure galaxy with respect. Inspired by the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are immortalized in the highly-detailed, 6-inch scale Star Wars: The Black Series.

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Yoda Fountain Statue by Kotobukiya 

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Yoda Fountain Statue by Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya honors 50 years of the house that Skywalker built with a collectible based on the stunning Yoda fountain, a landmark that greets visitors at Lucasfilm HQ in San Francisco. Love it, we do. 

Boba Fett Plush by Mattel

Boba Fett Plush by Mattel

The legendary bounty hunter has received an adorable upgrade with Mattel's new feature plush, celebrating his new appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.

Visit BringHomeTheBounty.com every Tuesday through December 28 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the Star Wars galaxy and join the conversation on social media using #BringHomeTheBounty and #StarWars.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BringHomeTheBounty

Bring Home the Bounty

