Bring Home the Bounty: New Ahsoka Tano Figure Revealed and More!

October 26, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Plus, a new Padmé tee and more!

Every Tuesday, BringHomeTheBounty.com will reveal new products inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, to The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, animated series, and much more. Check StarWars.com each week for a few of the major new releases headed to this galaxy, then get your tracking fobs ready.

This week, Bring Home the Bounty delivers a new Ahsoka Tano figure inspired by her appearance in The Mandalorian, a T-shirt featuring our favorite Naboo queen turned senator, and much more!

The hunt is on at BringHomeTheBounty.com, with the latest products inspired by The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy, including new collectibles, home goods, and apparel from Hasbro, Tee Turtle, and others. Many new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

The bounty hunter, as he appeared in The Mandalorian after recovering his armor, rockets into the popular mobile game.

The beloved character comes to life in 3.75-inch action-figure form, based on her look in The Mandalorian

Bo-Katan Kryze Sixth Scale Figure by Hot Toys

Our enemies want to separate us. But Mandalorians are stronger together.” Bring the fan-favorite warrior to your Mandalorian collection with Hot Toys’ stunning figure.

Padmé Amidala Shirt by Tee Turtle

Padmé Amidala Shirt by Tee Turtle

Celebrate the power of Padmé with this adorable shirt.

Visit BringHomeTheBounty.com every Tuesday through December 28 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the Star Wars galaxy and join the conversation on social media using #BringHomeTheBounty and #StarWars.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BringHomeTheBounty

Bring Home the Bounty

