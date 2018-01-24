Brave Winter Weather and Ahch-To Storms with Thala-Siren Hot Milk

Step 1: Place the white chocolate in a heat-safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Spoon evenly into the X-wing silicone mold, tapping to release excess air bubbles. Place in the freezer to set.

Step 2: In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk and sugar to a simmer. Stir to combine.

Step 3: When the sugar is dissolved, stir in the vanilla, almond extract, and one drop of green food-gel dye.

Step 4: Stir together, then pour into a bowl. Serve with white chocolate X-wings.

You now have the perfect drink to warm up with after sparring in an Ahch-To storm or to recover from shoveling snow in our own galaxy.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.