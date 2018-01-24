ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Brave Winter Weather and Ahch-To Storms with Thala-Siren Hot Milk

January 24, 2018
January 24, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

The perfect hot beverage for Jedi everywhere.

Our winter weather hasn’t been very kind this year, and the best way to light the fire inside is by warming your core with a bowl of hot thala-siren milk -- inspired by the creatures populating The Last Jedi planet Ahch-To, home of the first Jedi Temple.

This nutritious green milk is the beverage of choice for exiled Jedi, and this warm treat is served up with a nod to Luke Skywalker’s X-wing, the illustrious starfighter that now rests on the coast of Ahch-To next to the Jedi Temple. (And remember, when temperatures heat up, you can cool down with our Thala-Siren Milkshakes!)

A thala-siren, which produces green milk, rests against a rock near the shore of Ahch-To in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

A mug of green milk with a white X-wing on the rim, as viewed from above. It appears on a placemat surrounded by rocks and a Luke Skywalker action figure.

Ahch-To Hot Milk

What You’ll Need:


Milk Ingredients:
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • ½ teaspoon almond extract
  • green food-gel dye

Melted white chocolate being spooned into a silicone X-wing mold.

Step 1: Place the white chocolate in a heat-safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Spoon evenly into the X-wing silicone mold, tapping to release excess air bubbles. Place in the freezer to set.

A tablespoon of sugar is poured into a saucepan.

Step 2: In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk and sugar to a simmer. Stir to combine.

Step 3: When the sugar is dissolved, stir in the vanilla, almond extract, and one drop of green food-gel dye.

A mug of green milk with a white chocolate X-wing on the rim.

Step 4: Stir together, then pour into a bowl. Serve with white chocolate X-wings.

You now have the perfect drink to warm up with after sparring in an Ahch-To storm or to recover from shoveling snow in our own galaxy.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

X-Wing star wars recipes thala-siren hot milk Ahch-To

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved