Brave Winter Weather and Ahch-To Storms with Thala-Siren Hot Milk

The perfect hot beverage for Jedi everywhere.
Our winter weather hasn’t been very kind this year, and the best way to light the fire inside is by warming your core with a bowl of hot thala-siren milk -- inspired by the creatures populating The Last Jedi planet Ahch-To, home of the first Jedi Temple.
This nutritious green milk is the beverage of choice for exiled Jedi, and this warm treat is served up with a nod to Luke Skywalker’s X-wing, the illustrious starfighter that now rests on the coast of Ahch-To next to the Jedi Temple. (And remember, when temperatures heat up, you can cool down with our Thala-Siren Milkshakes!)
Ahch-To Hot Milk
What You’ll Need: