These Thala-Siren Milkshakes Are Worth a Trip to Ahch-To

Ahch-To is a peaceful island oasis that houses the first Jedi temple and it’s also where Luke Skywalker has taken to hiding away from the rest of the galaxy. Known for its native animals, the thala-sirens live along the coast and provide nutritious green milk, harvested by the master Jedi himself as well as the native Lanai caretakers.
While we may not have thala-sirens in our galaxy, we can still enjoy the delicious viridescent milk for ourselves in a variety of ways. These frozen milkshakes are a fun way to channel your inner Jedi and find the balance and energy of the force around you, and within you.
Thala-siren Milkshakes
What You’ll Need: