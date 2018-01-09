ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

These Thala-Siren Milkshakes Are Worth a Trip to Ahch-To

January 9, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Luke would love these, and we think you will too.

Ahch-To is a peaceful island oasis that houses the first Jedi temple and it’s also where Luke Skywalker has taken to hiding away from the rest of the galaxy. Known for its native animals, the thala-sirens live along the coast and provide nutritious green milk, harvested by the master Jedi himself as well as the native Lanai caretakers.

While we may not have thala-sirens in our galaxy, we can still enjoy the delicious viridescent milk for ourselves in a variety of ways. These frozen milkshakes are a fun way to channel your inner Jedi and find the balance and energy of the force around you, and within you.

A thala-siren, which produces green milk, rests against a rock near the shore of Ahch-To in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Thala-siren Milkshakes

What You’ll Need:

  • 2 straws
  • 2 (2-1/2 -inch tall) thala-siren cutouts
  • 2 glasses
  • 4 ounces white chocolate
  • 2 ounces silver sanding sugar
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • Whipped cream

Ice Cream Ingredients:
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon almond extract
  • Green food gel dye

Step 1: In a bowl, stir together the heavy cream, milk, sugar, vanilla, and almond extract. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

DIY green milk in a white bowl from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Step 2: Stir in 1-2 drops of green food gel dye to get a light green color.

Step 3: Pour into loaf pan and freeze for 20-30 minutes. When the edges start to freeze, break up the ice cream by mixing it up.

DIY frozen green milk in baking pans, a jug of green milk, a bowl of decorative silver sugar, straws, and pictures of thala-sirens.

Step 4: Return the pan to the freezer and repeat in 30 minutes, smoothing out the surface of the ice cream. Keep in the freezer until ready to use.

Step 5: Using the photo from StarWars.com, print out two thala-sirens, 2-½ inches tall. Cut out and tape to straws or cup/glass. Set aside.

A mason jar rimmed with silver sugar for DIY thala-siren milkshakes, over a bowl full of silver sugar.

A thala-siren milkshake in a glass jar rimmed with silver sugar.

Step 6: In a small bowl, break up the white chocolate and microwave in 15 second intervals until melted and smooth. Dip the rims of the glasses into the white chocolate, then into the silver sanding sugar.

Step 7: Scoop the ice cream into a blender. Add ½ cup milk and blend until smooth but still frozen.

Step 8: Pour into the prepped glasses and top with whipped cream. Enjoy on those especially hot days on Ahch-To! (Or even in our galaxy in the freezing cold.)

Two green DIY thala-siren milkshakes, with silver sugar rims, whipped cream, and straws, in glass jars.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes thala-siren milkshakes

