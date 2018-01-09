These Thala-Siren Milkshakes Are Worth a Trip to Ahch-To

In a bowl, stir together the heavy cream, milk, sugar, vanilla, and almond extract. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Step 2: Stir in 1-2 drops of green food gel dye to get a light green color.

Step 3: Pour into loaf pan and freeze for 20-30 minutes. When the edges start to freeze, break up the ice cream by mixing it up.

Step 4: Return the pan to the freezer and repeat in 30 minutes, smoothing out the surface of the ice cream. Keep in the freezer until ready to use.

Step 5: Using the photo from StarWars.com, print out two thala-sirens, 2-½ inches tall. Cut out and tape to straws or cup/glass. Set aside.

Step 6: In a small bowl, break up the white chocolate and microwave in 15 second intervals until melted and smooth. Dip the rims of the glasses into the white chocolate, then into the silver sanding sugar.

Step 7: Scoop the ice cream into a blender. Add ½ cup milk and blend until smooth but still frozen.

Step 8: Pour into the prepped glasses and top with whipped cream. Enjoy on those especially hot days on Ahch-To! (Or even in our galaxy in the freezing cold.)

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.