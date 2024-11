Are you destined to fly a starfighter, a freighter, or a one-of-a-kind hunk of junk?

The Star Wars galaxy is filled with ships of all shapes and sizes, perfect for various missions and sometimes making a home away from your home world. But which Star Wars ship could you see yourself flying? Do you want to take a long and uneventful journey or are you more of a speed demon looking for some action? Take this Star Wars quiz to see which cockpit is the perfect fit for you.