8 Star Wars: The Force Awakens Characters We Want to Befriend

It's been mere days since Star Wars: The Force Awakens flew into theaters and into many of our hearts. The latest chapter of the saga brought back familiar faces from the original trilogy, but while tipping its hat to the existing universe, the film took us around the galaxy to different planets and introduced fresh names. The unfamiliar characters made impressions. Of all the new faces brought into the story, these are the ones we'd like to befriend:

Warning: Minor spoilers for The Force Awakens follow.

1. Kylo Ren

Many of us know someone like Kylo Ren, you know, minus the Force abilities and lightsaber. Lost and conflicted about his identity, Kylo struggles to find his path and throws a lot of tantrums along the way. It's tempting to try to become his pal to show him positive values like loyalty and compassion. Also, Kylo probably has some excellent hair care tips.

2. Rey

Rey is a survivor. She's been abandoned on Jakku, but she finds her way on the rough and tumble desert planet. She's the sort of friend who would teach you how to fish instead of giving you a meal. She would have nothing but encouraging words for any new endeavor you tried. Her sunny outlook would brighten your life. And hey, she could show you some serious self-defense moves.

3. General Hux

We all need at least one friend that doesn't pull any punches; someone who will tell you when you've made a stupid decision or have barbecue sauce on your face. That's General Hux. He's focused, fierce, and ambitious. The only time he'd lie to you is if it benefited him. Otherwise, I think he'd happily provide authoritative opinions on topics from relationship advice to accessories.

4. Finn

Being raised with or around a certain set of values doesn't mean they're right for you or right at all. It's not a bad idea to poke at the beliefs you follow to make sure you're on track. Finn questioned everything he'd been taught and found a new life. His easygoing nature and willingness to help others make him a positive person to be around, and we all need more positive people in our lives.

5. BB-8

Up late cramming for an exam or trying to hit a work deadline? BB-8 would stand by your side, charge your devices, and figure out a way to bring you coffee. He's unflinchingly devoted to his master and would ensure you had everything you needed. BB-8 seems to know just what to say, too. You'd have to learn his language, but I think it would be worth it.

6. Poe Dameron

As the best pilot in the galaxy, Poe Dameron has serious skills and well-earned bravado. He's not exactly reckless, but he is willing to leap forward into the unknown. He's the kind of buddy that would help you push your boundaries and try new things. Plus, if you need a getaway driver for any reason...

7. Unkar Plutt

Need to purchase a vehicle or maybe a plot of land? You'll want Unkar Plutt with you. The gruff junkboss of Niima Outpost isn't used to any pushback, so he's just the guy to keep on your side of the negotiating table. He has a keen eye for gears and other salvaged scraps and would also be handy to have around for inspecting machinery. If he decides he likes you, he'll probably have his thugs watch your back.

8. Maz Kanata

Maz Kanata's long life means she has perspective, wisdom, and experience we can't imagine. She's entrepreneurial and adaptable. You could count on her for objective advice to guide you through your biggest life decisions, and if you find yourself in financial trouble, you could probably hit her up for a loan.

