Imperial Troop Transport (ITT)

THE DARK TIMES

Imperial Troop Transports weren’t war machines like AT-AT or AT-DP walkers, but these deadly-looking craft still proved effective at ferrying troops to the battlefield, controlling crowds and dealing with small-scale threats. ITTs were common sights on worlds such as Lothal.

ITTs’ versatility made them useful for a wide range of missions. The Empire used them for moving troops and high-ranking visitors, for transferring prisoners and even for transporting cargo.