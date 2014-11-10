-
Imperial Troop Transport (ITT)
The Imperial Troop Transport was used to move the Empire's soldiers from location to location, or to forcibly relocate prisoners on occupied worlds. It was developed by Ubrikkian Industries, and while not designed for combat, the vehicle is still an intimidating threat, well armed and with sturdy armor.
History
THE DARK TIMES
Imperial Troop Transports weren’t war machines like AT-AT or AT-DP walkers, but these deadly-looking craft still proved effective at ferrying troops to the battlefield, controlling crowds and dealing with small-scale threats. ITTs were common sights on worlds such as Lothal.
ITTs’ versatility made them useful for a wide range of missions. The Empire used them for moving troops and high-ranking visitors, for transferring prisoners and even for transporting cargo.