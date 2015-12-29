-
Minister Maketh Tua
Minister Maketh Tua was a proud member of the Empire. With the rise of the Lothal rebels, Minister Tua gained the ire of Grand Moff Tarkin. Darth Vader and Agent Kallus informed her that she would meet with the Imperial leader, and Tua knew her life was in danger. She secretly contacted the Ghost team, looking for safe passage off Lothal in return for the Empire’s secrets. While they were wary, the rebels agreed and set a rendezvous point. It was not to be, however; Darth Vader knew that Tua would try and escape, and used it to his advantage. After she boarded her shuttle and the rebels neared to escort the Minister, the ship exploded. It was all a setup meant to draw out and frame the rebels. Tua was killed, a tool used for Vader’s evil machinations.
Female
Human