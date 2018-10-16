In a bowl whisk together the flour, pumpkin spice, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter, sugar, and brown sugar.

Step 3: Add the pumpkin puree, egg, and vanilla.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with parchment or silpats.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4-inch thick. Use the cutter to cut and press the shapes. Transfer to the prepped baking sheets.

Step 8: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

Step 9: In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar, milk, vanilla, and salt. Reserve a tablespoon of the white icing.

Step 10: Divide the remaining icing equally into two separate bowls. Into the first half, stir in the brown food gel dye. Into the second bowl, the black food gel dye.

Step 11: Place the black icing into a piping bag and use a #4 tip to create the eyes. With the brown icing in a separate piping bag and also a #4 tip, add the nose and mouth details.

Step 12: Use the reserved white icing to create eye details and secure pink heart sprinkles for the tongues.

Step 13: In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar, milk, corn syrup, vanilla, and salt. Stir in the orange food gel dye. Use a kitchen paint brush to brush the orange icing onto the cookie to create the ewok’s hood. When the icing is dry the cookies are ready to serve.

Yub nub!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.