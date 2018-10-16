ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Pumpkin Spice Ewok Cookies to Celebrate (the Empire's) Fall

October 16, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Leaves changing colors, a brisk chill in the air, AT-ST walkers crushed by logs. Enjoy the season with an easy Ewok-inspired recipe!

It's that time of year: time for all things pumpkin spice! It seems like the festivities start as early as summer these days but like an Ewok hunting net, pumpkin spice has a way of luring you into making flavorful fall treats.

Baked full of warm pumpkin and spices, these snacks are ideal for enjoying the sweet sounds of celebration on the Forest Moon of Endor.

Standing on a log, Wicket raises his arm in Return of the Jedi.

Pumpkin Spice Ewoks

What You'll Need:


Cookie Ingredients:
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon pumpkin puree
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Black and Brown Icing Ingredients:
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons whole milk, as needed
  • 1/4 teaspoon clear vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • Black food gel dye
  • Brown food gel dye

Orange Icing Ingredients:
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons whole milk 
  • 2 teaspoons corn syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon clear vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • Orange food gel dye

Step 1: In a bowl whisk together the flour, pumpkin spice, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter, sugar, and brown sugar.

Step 3: Add the pumpkin puree, egg, and vanilla.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with parchment or silpats.

Using the cookie cutter for Pumpkin Spice Ewok Cookies.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4-inch thick. Use the cutter to cut and press the shapes. Transfer to the prepped baking sheets.

Step 8: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

Decorating Pumpkin Spice Ewok Cookies.

Step 9: In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar, milk, vanilla, and salt. Reserve a tablespoon of the white icing.

Step 10: Divide the remaining icing equally into two separate bowls. Into the first half, stir in the brown food gel dye. Into the second bowl, the black food gel dye.

Step 11: Place the black icing into a piping bag and use a #4 tip to create the eyes. With the brown icing in a separate piping bag and also a #4 tip, add the nose and mouth details.

Step 12: Use the reserved white icing to create eye details and secure pink heart sprinkles for the tongues. 

Decorating Pumpkin Spice Ewok Cookies.

Step 13: In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar, milk, corn syrup, vanilla, and salt. Stir in the orange food gel dye. Use a kitchen paint brush to brush the orange icing onto the cookie to create the ewok’s hood. When the icing is dry the cookies are ready to serve.

Finished Pumpkin Spice Ewok Cookies.

Yub nub!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

