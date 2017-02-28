ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Yoda’s Root Leaf Stew

March 1, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

You don't need to crash land your X-wing in Dagobah to enjoy the Jedi Master's favorite dish.

Master Yoda spent his last days on Dagobah, enveloped in mist on the Outer Rim. On the swampy planet there’s one way to stay warm in the rainy weather and that’s with a piping hot bowl of Rootleaf Stew. Made from local flora and fauna, this vegan meal is flavor is boosted with a healthy seasoning of foraged yarum seeds, galla seeds, and scavenged sohli bark. If you don’t have access to those Dagobahian edibles, not to worry: we offer up some non-planetary ingredients as alternatives.

This substantial stew is warm, comforting, and sure to fill you up on those cold winter nights. Should it become too thick, simply release your lightsaber hilt, add the immersion blender attachment, and blend to the desired consistency. When you’re ready to serve it up to any visiting Padawan, add a cluster of oyster mushrooms, some pea shoots for crunch, and carrot chips for a little color.

yodas-rootleaf-stew

Yoda’s Root Leaf Stew

You’ll need:

Immersion blender

Ingredients:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
½ cup onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 carrots, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
36 ounces vegetable broth
1 cup green split peas, rinsed
1 potato, cubed
½ teaspoon thyme
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper

Toppings:
Pea shoots
Oyster mushrooms
Carrot chips

In a pot over medium-high, in the vegetable oil cook the onion and garlic until softened. Add the carrots and celery and stir for 5 minutes.

Add the vegetable broth, split peas, and potatoes. Season with thyme, bay leaf, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 35 minutes.

Use the immersion blender according to manufacturer’s directions. Blend to desired consistency.

yodas-rootleaf-stew-lightsaber-immersion-blender

Season with more salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the stew into bowls, add pea shoots, oyster mushroom, and carrot chips to serve.

rootleaf-stew

For the Jedi it is time to eat as well. Enjoy!

Supplies:

Pangea Brands
Darth Vader Immersion Blender


Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes Yoda Yoda's Root Leaf Stew

