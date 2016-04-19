ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Yoda Inari Sushi

April 19, 2016
Jenn Fujikawa

Make a vegetarian sushi meal strong with the Force using green-hued jade pearl rice and edamame.

April 19 is National Rice Ball day and as Master Yoda would say, celebrate, we must!

Sushi comes in many different forms and doesn’t always have to contain raw fish. One of the most popular and traditional sushi is inari, a pouch of fried tofu filled with sushi rice. Here inari is made with a green-hued jade pearl rice and edamame to form the old Jedi Master.

This recipe is perfect for vegetarians and vegans, bounty hunters, and Wookiees.

Yoda Inari Sushi Recipe

Yoda Inari Sushi
(makes 6)
You’ll need:
1 package abura age tofu pouches
12 edamame pods, cooked
1 sheet seaweed

Ingredients:
2 cups jade pearl rice
3 cups water
1/4 cup rice vinegar
3 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt

Yoda Inari Sushi with lightsaber chopsticks

Directions:
1. Give the jade pearl rice a quick rinse, then place in a saucepan with 3 cups water and bring to a boil.

2. Cover and reduce heat, then simmer for 20 minutes until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat, let sit for 15 minutes, covered.

3. Transfer the jade pearl rice into a bowl and fold in the rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Let cool slightly.

4. Prepare tofu pouches according the package.

5. Pull apart each pouch and stuff with the rice mixture. Then form a small 1-1/2 round ball of rice and place on top of the lightly packed rice.

6. Slide in an edamame pod on each side of the rice ball to form Yoda’s ears.

7. Cut or punch out seaweed to form facial features and place onto the rice ball to serve.

Patience! For the Jedi it is time to eat as well.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram at @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

