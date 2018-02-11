Walt Disney World Resort's Star Wars-Themed Hotel Will Connect to Galaxy's Edge

Get ready for an immersive Star Wars experience like no other.

Today at D23 Expo Japan 2018, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek announced that the Star Wars-themed hotel coming to Walt Disney World Resort will be seamlessly connected to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the upcoming Star Wars-themed land, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. From the moment guests arrive at the hotel, Chapek said, their journey through space will begin as everyone boards a starship and departs together for a multi-day Star Wars adventure. An opening date for the new hotel has not yet been announced. But it can't come too soon -- we're ready to vacation in a galaxy far, far away.





Chapek also shared details on Galaxy’s Edge as it comes to life at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Two attractions will let fans control their own experiences. In one attraction, guests will have the chance to fly the Millennium Falcon -- a prospect that has our collective inner scoundrel very excited -- and in another, guests will find themselves inside a Star Destroyer during a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

For more on Galaxy's Edge, check out StarWars.com's previous coverage: