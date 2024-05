The set comes complete with 8 specially-designed pieces — the Ghhhk, the Molator, the Houjix, the Kintan strider, the K'lor'slug, the Mantellian Savrip, the Monnok, and the Ng'ok. Each figure is made from a clear plastic that lights up when placed on the board to simulate holo play, illuminated through conductive power.

"We are very excited to launch our first ever Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series item this May 4th,” says Cody Hampton, senior manager of merchandising. “The game board itself has lights and sounds while you play to replicate this fan-favorite game. We loved bringing this iconic game to life in a tabletop version."

"We also incorporated the creatures sounds as you make your moves in this game of strategy," adds Amanda Rubinos Luna, merchandising manager of toys. "Seeing the game played for the first time in Star Wars: A New Hope fascinated me. We wanted to stay true to the board itself by using the sculpt from the Lucasfilm Archives as well as what our guests see in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. "

The Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series Dejarik Board Game arrives May 4 at Disney Parks and Disney Store.