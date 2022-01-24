Give This DIY Valentine’s Day Gamorrean Guard Bookmark to Someone Special

This easy craft will loyally protect your valentine's last read page.
Do you have a loved one or steadfast friend who sticks by you no matter what? Then this bookmark valentine is just for them! Gamorrean guards protect the one who sits on the throne in Jabba’s palace with an unflinching loyalty. Show the dependable people in your life that same dedication with this DIY The Book of Boba Fett valentine.
Paper, scissors, glue, and a template are just about all you need to hire a Gamorrean guard to fiercely hold the page in a beloved book.
What You’ll Need