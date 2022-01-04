Bonus Bounties: Black Series Prototype Boba Fett Revealed and More!

Hasbro brings the original Boba Fett concept armor to life, plus new print-on-demand items inspired by The Book of Boba Fett.

Bring Home the Bounty revealed a galaxy of Star Wars products, but the fun's not over! Every Tuesday, StarWars.com will showcase select new Bonus Bounties, featuring collectibles, print-on-demand offerings, and more based on The Book of Boba Fett, now streaming only on Disney+, as well as the legacy of bounty hunters.

This week, Bonus Bounties debuts Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series version of Boba Fett, hearkening back to early designs of the fan-favorite character, and more! Check out all the new targets below, and happy hunting.

Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype) by Hasbro

Fun fact: Boba Fett’s now-iconic armor was actually designed for “super troopers” of the Empire. When that idea was abandoned, however, filmmakers repurposed the striking gear for a new bounty hunter. The rest is Star Wars history, and Hasbro’s stunning figure pays tribute to the earliest incarnation of a legend.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 1 Hoodie, Tee, and Tote by Fifth Sun

Boba is back. Celebrate the return of the Star Wars icon with these stylish print-on-demand items from Fifth Sun, including a hoodie, tee, and tote all featuring characters from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett.

