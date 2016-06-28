A refreshing beverage -- perfect for when you feel like you're on a desert planet.

Even on the tough terrain of Tatooine, fruit was a part of the desert diet. Hubba gourds were a food staple of the Jawas and while they were a little sour, if you used them just right they could be used as drink ingredient, perfect for a hot Tatooine day.

Since hubba gourds aren’t plentiful around here, pink lemons are an ideal substitute. Green with a yellowish hue on the outside just like hubba gourds, these sweet lemons bring out the fruit flavors for a classic frozen smoothie. Add two slices on the outer rim of your glass to mimic the twin suns of the scorching desert planet. Why not trade a Jawa one of these refreshing drinks for a droid or two?

Twin Sun Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup orange juice

1 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 cup frozen peaches

1 small banana

Juice of half of a pink lemon

Directions:

In a blender add the orange juice, strawberries, peaches, banana and the lemon juice. Blend until combined then pour into a tall glass.

Garnish with pink lemon slices.

Now just watch the suns set and enjoy.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.