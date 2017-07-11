This 'Darth Chocolate' Ice Cream is Your Master Now

Print out the template and cut out the cone wrappers. Wrap around the base of each ice cream cone, securing with tape. Set aside.

Place the dark chocolate in a heat-safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Spoon evenly into the Darth Vader silicone mold, tapping to release excess air bubbles. Place in the freezer to set.

Prep a half-sheet pan by lining it with parchment. Scoop out the chocolate ice cream into round scoops. Place in the freezer to set.

Remove the chocolate Darth Vader heads and have them ready to use.

Take the prepped ice cream scoops out of the freezer and pour the chocolate shell topping over the scoops. Immediately press the Darth Vader chocolate onto the liquid chocolate. It will set within seconds.

Once the chocolate has set, place the ice cream scoops on top of the wrapped cones to serve.

Now...give yourself to the dark side.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.