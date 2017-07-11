This 'Darth Chocolate' Ice Cream is Your Master Now

Being seduced by the dark side isn't so bad with this ice cream treat.
July 16 is National Ice Cream Day, but when the weather feels like a warm day on Mustafar, it’s hard to get in a celebratory mood. Ice cream that melts too fast can make anyone turn to the dark side, so we’ve come up with a way to use the Force (and chocolate) to make summer desserts more enjoyable.
Use your aggressive feelings, and let the ice cream flow through you!
Darth Chocolate Cones
You’ll need:
Ice cream cones
Darth Vader silicone mold by Kotobukiya
Ingredients:
4 ounces dark chocolate
Chocolate ice cream
Chocolate shell topping (which can be store-bought or homemade)