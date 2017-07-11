ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

This 'Darth Chocolate' Ice Cream is Your Master Now

July 11, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

Being seduced by the dark side isn't so bad with this ice cream treat.

July 16 is National Ice Cream Day, but when the weather feels like a warm day on Mustafar, it’s hard to get in a celebratory mood. Ice cream that melts too fast can make anyone turn to the dark side, so we’ve come up with a way to use the Force (and chocolate) to make summer desserts more enjoyable.

Use your aggressive feelings, and let the ice cream flow through you!

Darth Chocolate Cones

You’ll need:

Ice cream cones

Paper Darth Vader template

Darth Vader silicone mold by Kotobukiya

Ingredients:

4 ounces dark chocolate

Chocolate ice cream

Chocolate shell topping (which can be store-bought or homemade)

    • Print out the template and cut out the cone wrappers. Wrap around the base of each ice cream cone, securing with tape. Set aside.

    Place the dark chocolate in a heat-safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Spoon evenly into the Darth Vader silicone mold, tapping to release excess air bubbles. Place in the freezer to set.

    Prep a half-sheet pan by lining it with parchment. Scoop out the chocolate ice cream into round scoops. Place in the freezer to set.

    Remove the chocolate Darth Vader heads and have them ready to use.

    Take the prepped ice cream scoops out of the freezer and pour the chocolate shell topping over the scoops. Immediately press the Darth Vader chocolate onto the liquid chocolate. It will set within seconds.

    Once the chocolate has set, place the ice cream scoops on top of the wrapped cones to serve.

    A tray of Darth Chocolate Cones. The ice cream cones are decorated to look like Darth Vader's body and the ice cream on top is in a chocolate shell molded in the shape of Darth Vader's helmet.

    Now...give yourself to the dark side.

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

    star wars recipes Darth Chocolate

