Bounty Hunting Highlights: 5 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian – “Chapter 24: The Return”

In the thrilling season finale, Din Djarin and Bo-Katan face Moff Gideon in a battle for Mandalore.

Every week, StarWars.com is tracking our favorite moments from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian with “Bounty Hunting Highlights.” Get your jetpacks and helmets on and join us for the ride!

Spoiler warning: This article contains plot details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 24: The Return.”

Everything has led to this moment. With Din Djarin captured by Moff Gideon and his commandos, and Bo-Katan Kryze and the rest of the gathered Mandalorian forces on the back foot, they must fight for their lives and their world. In the final episode of Season 3, directed by executive producer Rick Famuyiwa, the Mandalorians take to the skies to fight the Imperial remnant, Djarin and Grogu prove their mettle as an unstoppable duo, and Bo-Katan faces off with Gideon once more. Here are five highlights.

1. Din Djarin makes like Qui-Gon Jinn.



When Jinn faced Darth Maul on Naboo, he meditated before the battle while the Sith Lord paced beyond the energy gates that kept them apart. This time, with some help from R5-D4 — truly, you should never underestimate a droid — Djarin blasts his way through a similar series of energy gates that protect Gideon from the outside world. Equal parts foolhardy and courageous, Din starts the fight with zero weapons but emerges victorious.

2. Gideon’s clones.



We’ve had our suspicions about Gideon’s interest in “the asset” since Season 1. At last, we have confirmation about what he’s been doing with Dr. Pershing’s skill at genetic alterations. In a chilling moment, one of Gideon’s clones awakens, his eyes on poor Grogu who happens to be peering into his tank. Creepy.

3. Bo and Djarin vs. Gideon!



Bo-Katan needs to face Moff Gideon to reclaim her honor. Din Djarin needs the former Imperial dead if he’s ever to find peace with Grogu. But only together — with an assist from Grogu — can they eliminate the threat to their people, even if it means sacrificing the Darksaber in the process.

4. Din and Grogu vs. the Praetorian guards.



Speaking of Grogu, we genuinely feared for his life as the Praetorian guards hacked away at his IG-12 mech suit, despite his giggles of glee as he ran circles around the three attackers. Luckily, Din Djarin was there to swoop in and save his kid just as he was pinned down.

5. A new quest.



After formally adopting Grogu as his son — as if we had any doubt about his feelings for the other half of this clan of two! — Din Djarin and the newly titled Din Grogu receive a new quest from the Armorer. As an official Mandalorian apprentice, Luke Skywalker’s former student is set to embark on his journeys, which we imagine to be something like the Jedi trials but with a lot more blasters and beskar. But first, a well-earned respite on Nevarro.

Bonus: IG-11 returns!



A small moment is a significant triumph for the people of Nevarro. Thanks to parts salvaged from another IG-unit spotted on a New Republic cantina’s trophy shelf, IG-11 is back and ready to reinvent himself once more, this time serving as a Marshal of the New Republic.