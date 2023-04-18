ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bounty Hunting Highlights: 5 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian – “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”

April 18, 2023
Kristin Baver

Battle droids and other beings wreak havoc on a beautiful world, but Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin are on the case!

Every week, StarWars.com is tracking our favorite moments from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian with “Bounty Hunting Highlights.” Get your jetpacks and helmets on and join us for the ride!

Spoiler warning: This article contains plot details from The Mandalorian Chapter 22: Guns for Hire.”

“You had me at battle droids.”

In this episode directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, Din Djarin and Bo-Katan journey to Plazir-15 in search of the Mandalorians that once served Kryze on Trask. But on the way they’re ensnared in local politics, and must solve the case of the malfunctioning droids before they can confront Axe Woves and the rest of the clan stationed there. A murder mystery, Lizzo cradling Grogu, and more await us in this story that merges the opulence of a society where work has all been offloaded to the droid population and the dangers that lurk below the glamorous façade. Here are five highlights.

Dinner on Plazir-15

1. Dinner on Plazir-15.

Between the out-of-this-galaxy dishes, the Duchess played by Lizzo and her husband Captain Bombardier played by Jack Black, and their gathered guests, this fancy dinner looks like a good time. We’d be as excited as Grogu catapulting himself across the table for a snack to attend.

Din Djarin talks to a group of Ugnaughts

2. Din Djarin has spoken.

As a man of few words, we sit up and take notice when the Mandalorian speaks up. Faced with a group of disinterested Ugnaughts, he recalls his time with Kuiil and honors his fallen friend to get through to the amassed workers. “I have spoken.”

Din and Bo-Katan talk at the droid cantina

3. Cold case.

Star Wars has always been genre-bending, a space fantasy infused with western motifs and nods to samurai stories. On the trail of the misbehaving droid problem inside one of Plazir-15’s dens of scum and villainy (and droids!), Bo-Katan and Din add one more to the mix: detective mystery. Will they solve the case?

Commissioner Helgait in binders

4. A familiar face in binders.

Commissioner Helgait, played by Christopher Lloyd, seemed like another exciting cameo appearance earlier in the episode, but Bo and Din quickly solve the mystery of the nano-droids in the Nepenthé that’s been causing all the chaos. All signs point back to Helgait thanks to a microscopic chain code.

Bo-Katan rightfully claims the Darksaber

5. Bo-Katan rightfully claims the Darksaber!

Bo knows that Mandalorians are stronger together, and we feared that she might have to fight Din Djarin if she ever hoped to lead her people again while wielding the Darksaber. But then Din drops some logic: Mando lost the blade when it was taken from him on Mandalore, and Bo-Katan defeated his captor, taking the blade for herself. “Would this blade then not belong to her?” Djarin asks. And at long last, Lady Kryze once more holds the Darksaber aloft in victory.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of Star Wars: 100 Objects and other books, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and an all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver.

