The Clone Wars Rewatch: A Padawan's Pride and a "Lightsaber Lost"

A Jedi's lightsaber is their life. So what happens when it goes missing?

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

38: “Lightsaber Lost” (Season Two, Episode 11)

"Easy isn't always simple."

Synopsis:

On assignment in the Coruscant underworld, a pickpocket steals Ahsoka's lightsaber and she must enlist the help of an ancient Jedi, Tera Sinube, to get it back.

Analysis:

As Tera Sinube says, "The value of moving slowly is that one can always clearly see the way ahead."

In her excitement and drive to become a formidable Jedi Knight, Ahsoka is always moving at a breakneck pace. She's strong-willed and stubborn, much like her teacher, but in losing her lightsaber she gets a jolt to her system about the value of patience, something Anakin Skywalker is also still trying to master.

Who among us doesn't struggle with slowing down and anxiety about trying to keep up? Tera Sinube, probably.

If we're being honest, the ancient Jedi Master, not unlike Yoda in his calm, measured movements, at first seems old and slow. Ahsoka probably fears that bringing him along will put the brakes on her mission. But he's an essential teacher at a time when she is lost, frightened, and desperate to reclaim her weapon (and her pride).

As Anakin is always reminding her, like his master reminded him, "Your lightsaber is your life." Losing it leaves Ahsoka largely defenseless, although she still has the Force as her ally, and her wits about her. But there's more to it than that.

Like the arms dealer they were tracking when they first arrived in the seedy underworld of Coruscant, Ahsoka feels responsible for whatever damage her lightsaber does even when it's not in the palm of her hand. That guilt drives her mission, but it also stokes her anxiety while the ancient weapon remains just out of her grasp.

Is Ahsoka to blame for the havoc created by her lightsaber in the hands of another? Yes and no.