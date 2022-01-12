The Best of The Book of Boba Fett: 5 Highlights from “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”

The Tuskens accept Boba as one of their own.

Calling all bounty hunters and master assassins. The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, is now streaming on Disney+. Armor up and join StarWars.com every week as we list our highlights from each episode.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses plot details from The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine.”

In a meaningful story of rebirth, the second chapter in The Book of Boba Fett succeeds in enriching the history of not only Boba Fett but the Tuskens as well. No longer simply raiders of the dunes, this tribe of Tuskens has a defined culture, customs, and family units worthy of respect. Through Boba Fett’s transition from prisoner to peer, the former bounty hunter and the audience gains a deeper appreciation for the inhabitants of the desert planet in “The Tribes of Tatooine.” Here are five highlights from the episode.

1. The Twins.

We’ve seen a variety of Hutts in animation -- including the unforgettable Mama the Hutt and her misfit son, Ziro -- but the Twins mark the first live-action debut of a member of their ilk since their cousin Jabba laughed his way into our hearts in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Here’s hoping we haven’t seen the last of this brother and sister duo or their fearsome gladiator, Krrsantan, the terrifying black-furred Wookiee who first appeared in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra.

2. A Tusken funeral.

A fallen bantha makes for a protective shield as the Tusken tribe finds itself under siege by a passing hover train. As they pile their dead on a funeral pyre and mourn their losses, the survivors make the masked Tatooine natives, and Fett, sympathetic like never before.

3. Return to Tosche Station.

If you’ve watched the deleted scenes for Star Wars: A New Hope, there’s something familiar about the couple getting terrorized by the Nikto gang. Luke Skywalker’s old pals Camie and Fixer -- the friends he was going to waste time with when he protested “But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters!” no doubt -- make a cameo appearance inside what appears to be the friends’ old stomping grounds at Anchorhead.

4. The train heist.

Boba Fett earns an honorable mention here for his patience in teaching the tribe how to ride and leap between speeder bikes in a needed moment of levity. But that’s all leading up to this key moment: the revenge of the raiders. One Tusken warrior stands out among the rest for her combat prowess, almost single-handedly bringing the Pykes to their knees as their transport comes to a shuttering halt.

5. A vision in the desert.

Boba Fett is reborn as a member of the Tusken tribe with the help of a lizard up the nose and a life-changing hallucinatory journey through the sands. In a trippy sequence, Boba stumbles toward a Tatooine wortwood tree where he must come to terms with his past in order to discover his future. When he returns, he’s wrapped in ceremonial robes, and taught how to turn a sacred tree limb into a gaffi stick. Like a Jedi building a lightsaber, these rituals are part of Boba’s journey to becoming accepted by the Tuskens and starting anew.