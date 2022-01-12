The Best of The Book of Boba Fett: 5 Highlights from “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”

The legend returns.

Calling all bounty hunters and master assassins. The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, is now streaming on Disney+. Armor up and join StarWars.com every week as we list our highlights from each episode.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses plot details from The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land.”

For Boba Fett, surviving the Sarlacc was the easy part.

When last we saw him in The Mandalorian, the fan-favorite bounty hunter sat atop Jabba’s former throne, the cowardly pretender Bib Fortuna dead by his hand and loyal assassin Fennec Shand at his side. The long-awaited Robert Rodriguez-directed premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land,” continues that story, but also dials back the clock to the aftermath of Fett’s swan dive into the Great Pit of Carkoon. A tale of two beginnings for Fett, “Stranger in a Strange Land” tests and humbles him in surprising ways -- with some killer battles thrown in the mix, befitting Boba’s legend. Here are five highlights.

1. Sarlacc story.

“In his belly, you will find a new definition of pain and suffering, as you are slowly digested over a thousand years.” When C-3PO spoke these words of the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, we could only imagine what that actually looked like. Now we know, and it (disgustingly) lives up to the hype; seeing Fett’s hand emerge from the Tatooine sands, however, is an instant-classic Star Wars image.

2. Dragged through the sands.

Who is Boba Fett without his armor? It looks like we’ll find out, as Tuskens find and drag the once proud mercenary underneath blazing suns. It’s maybe Fett’s lowest moment, and makes it clear that if he’s to return to form as the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter, he’ll have to start again.

3. “Things would go a lot smoother if you accepted their ways.”

Fennec is more than just muscle for Boba; she’s a valuable advisor. Her willingness to challenge Fett’s point of view -- a trait he clearly respects -- makes for an interesting dynamic that drives their relationship.

4. Rumble in the streets.

Well, that didn’t take long. Mystery attackers surround Boba and Fennec, resulting in a brutal fight sequence that’s pure Robert Rodriguez. “Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect,” Fett said just moments prior. Noble, but let’s see how that goes.

5. Battle in the desert.

Looks like there are even more horrors lurking beneath the Tatooine surface. As he dreams once again about his time with Tusken Raiders, we witness Fett’s trip into the desert with a young member of the tribe and a fellow Rodian prisoner. Forced to dig, the Rodian accidentally unearths a vicious six-legged beast, a gloriously frightening concoction of claws, snarls, and scales that could’ve come from the mind of Ray Harryhausen. Boba springs into action, showing he’s more than his armor; but in saving the youngling, he also proves to be more than just an in-it-for-the-money bounty hunter.