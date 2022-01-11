The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”

Take a look at concept art, stills, and more from the premiere episode!

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land.”

He is Boba Fett, and he’s back in a big way. The Book of Boba Fett rocketed off with “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land,” now streaming on Disney+, following the legendary bounty hunter and his loyal assassin, Fennec Shand. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from this landmark episode!

Character Posters

Stills

Concept Art

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.