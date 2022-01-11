ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”

January 11, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Take a look at concept art, stills, and more from the premiere episode!

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series. 

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land.”

He is Boba Fett, and he’s back in a big way. The Book of Boba Fett rocketed off with “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land,” now streaming on Disney+, following the legendary bounty hunter and his loyal assassin, Fennec Shand. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from this landmark episode!

Character Posters

Madam Garsa character poster The Mayor's Majordomo Madam Garsa character poster

Stills

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. (L-R): Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. (L-R): Ming-Na Wen is Fennec Shand and Temuera Morrison is Boba Fett in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. (L-R): Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.(L-R): Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Temuera Morrison is Boba Fett in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Concept Art

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Brian Matyas.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Erik Tiemens.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Ryan Church.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

