SDCC 2022: Hasbro Reveals New Mandalorian, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Figures and More

Set your scanners and check out figures, roleplay items, and vehicles coming soon.

For those who love The Mandalorian, can't wait for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and even fans who call Halloween their favorite holiday, you'll want to clear some space on your toy shelf. Today at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Hasbro revealed tons of new Star Wars figures and more covering a wide spectrum of the saga, from series to video games, along with plenty of surprises. Check out all the big reveals below! (A skeleton clone trooper? Time to army build.)

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber

Available Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis

Available Summer 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats KX Security Droid

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats B1 Battle Droid

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Migs Mayfeld

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series HK-87

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser)

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Starship

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition)

Available Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition)

Available Fall 2022