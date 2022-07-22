ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SDCC 2022: Hasbro Reveals New Mandalorian, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Figures and More

July 22, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Set your scanners and check out figures, roleplay items, and vehicles coming soon.

For those who love The Mandalorian, can't wait for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and even fans who call Halloween their favorite holiday, you'll want to clear some space on your toy shelf. Today at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Hasbro revealed tons of new Star Wars figures and more covering a wide spectrum of the saga, from series to video games, along with plenty of surprises. Check out all the big reveals below! (A skeleton clone trooper? Time to army build.)

Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Darth Vader Lightsaber box.. Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Darth Vader Lightsaber. Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Darth Vader Lightsaber with kyber crystal.

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber

Available Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis figure with droid on arm Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis figure with droid

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis

Available Summer 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series KX Security Droid box inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Star Wars: The Black Series KX Security Droid inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Star Wars: The Black Series KX Security Droid inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats KX Security Droid

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Battle Droid box with black and red colors from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Star Wars: The Black Series Battle Droid with black and red colors from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Star Wars: The Black Series Battle Droid with black and red colors from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats B1 Battle Droid

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu in box. Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu. Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu.

Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Migs Mayfeld in box. Star Wars: The Black Series Migs Mayfeld. Star Wars: The Black Series Migs Mayfeld.

Star Wars: The Black Series Migs Mayfeld

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series HK-87 box.

Star Wars: The Black Series HK-87

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker box Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker in cloak.

Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser)

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett's Starship. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Starship

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition) box. Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition) with crate and porg. Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition) with crate.

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition)

Available Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition) box. Star Wars: The Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition) with jack-o-lantern camtono. Star Wars: The Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition).

Star Wars: The Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition)

Available Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Dark Trooper in box. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Dark Trooper. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Dark Trooper.

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Dark Trooper

Available Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Tusken Raider in box. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Tusken Raider with blaster rifle. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Tusken Raider with gaffi stick.

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Tusken Raider

Available Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection The Mandalorian (Tatooine) in box. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection The Mandalorian. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection The Mandalorian with rifle.

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection The Mandalorian (Tatooine)

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Bo-Katan Kryze in box. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Bo-Katan Kryze wearing helmet. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Bo-Katan Kryze holding helmet.

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Bo-Katan Kryze

Available Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Ahsoka Tano in box. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Ahsoka Tano with two lightsabers. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Ahsoka Tano with two lightsabers.

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Ahsoka Tano

Available Fall 2022

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Boba Fett in box. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Boba Fett in robes. Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Boba Fett in robes with blaster rifle.

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection Boba Fett

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Black Series Axe Woves in box. Star Wars: The Black Series Axe Woves in helmet. Star Wars: The Black Series Axe Woves holding helmet.

Star Wars: The Black Series Axe Woves

Available Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Klatooinian Raider. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Klatooinian Raider.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Klatooinian Raider

Available Summer 2023

Star Wars Retro Collection Star Wars: A new Hope Collectible Multipack. Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars Retro Collection Star Wars: A new Hope Collectible Multipack C-3PO from the Star Wars Retro Collection Star Wars: A new Hope Collectible Multipack.

Star Wars: The Retro Collection A New Hope Collectible Multipack

Available Spring 2023

