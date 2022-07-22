SDCC 2022: Hasbro Reveals New Mandalorian, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Figures and More

Set your scanners and check out figures, roleplay items, and vehicles coming soon.
For those who love The Mandalorian, can't wait for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and even fans who call Halloween their favorite holiday, you'll want to clear some space on your toy shelf. Today at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Hasbro revealed tons of new Star Wars figures and more covering a wide spectrum of the saga, from series to video games, along with plenty of surprises. Check out all the big reveals below! (A skeleton clone trooper? Time to army build.)
Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber
Available Fall 2022
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis
Available Summer 2023
Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats KX Security Droid
Available Spring 2023
Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats B1 Battle Droid
Available Spring 2023
Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu
Available Spring 2023
Star Wars: The Black Series Migs Mayfeld
Available Spring 2023
Star Wars: The Black Series HK-87
Available Spring 2023
Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser)
Available Spring 2023
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Starship
Available Spring 2023
Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition)
Available Fall 2022
Star Wars: The Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition)
Available Fall 2022