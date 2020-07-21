ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-Inspired Toys, Clothing, and More Landing at Target and Target.com

July 21, 2020
This fall, visit the Trading Outpost collection in stores and online for exclusive new products inspired by the popular Star Wars-themed land!

Transported from Galaxy's Edge logo

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge fans: set your hyperspace coordinates for Target.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that new products inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the popular Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort, are coming soon exclusively to Target and Target.com. Starting August 30, look for the Trading Outpost collection in stores and online for toys, collectibles, fashion items, books, and more, all expanding on the stories and excitement of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Get a preview below of six new items, including Hasbro’s highly-detailed Black Series line of figures and Funko’s adorable POP! bobblehead series, heading to our galaxy. Pre-orders are now open on these select products -- so punch it!

FUNKO
Funko R5 Unit

R5 Unit POP!

Part of the attack on Scarif and the Death Star, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge droid gets the super-cute POP! bobblehead treatment.

HASBRO

Smugglers Run Millennium FalconSmugglers Run Millennium Falcon

Smugglers Run Millennium Falcon

The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy comes home in 3.75-inch scale based on its appearance at the incredible Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. This release features both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-inspired and classic radar dish and sounds. (Better not tell Hondo Ohnaka.)

  • hyperdrive-bb-unit-unboxed

    of
    hyperdrive-bb-unit-unboxed

    of
  • hyperdrive-bb-unit-box (1)

    of
    hyperdrive-bb-unit-box (1)

    of

    • Hyperdrive BB Unit

    Happy beeps! This RC-controlled droid toy features expressive lights and sounds. The perfect companion for all your secret missions around the house.

  • black-series-captain-cardinal-box

    of
    black-series-captain-cardinal-box

    of
  • black-series-captain-cardinal-figure

    of
    black-series-captain-cardinal-figure

    of

    • The Black Series Captain Cardinal

    Loaded with articulation and detail, this stunning figure in Hasbro’s vaunted 6-inch Black Series line brings the First Order captain to life.

  • black-series-dj-r3x-box

    of
    black-series-dj-r3x-box

    of
  • black-series-dj-r3x-figure

    of
    black-series-dj-r3x-figure

    of

    • The Black Series DJ R-3X

    Inspired by the fan-favorite droid spinning tunes in Oga’s Cantina, this DJ R-3X figure was previously available only at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Now everyone can bring the galaxy’s greatest DJ to their toy shelf.

    THE LEGO GROUP

    Resistance I-TS TransportResistance I-TS Transport

    Resistance I-TS Transport

    Based on the craft created just for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this bricktastic LEGO construction-set take on the Resistance I-TS Transport vehicle includes Lieutenant Bek and Vi Moradi minifigures, plus Astromech Droid and GNK Power Droid LEGO figures.

    Visit Target.com now for more exclusive items from the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge SDCC 2020

