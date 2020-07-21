Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-Inspired Toys, Clothing, and More Landing at Target and Target.com

This fall, visit the Trading Outpost collection in stores and online for exclusive new products inspired by the popular Star Wars-themed land!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge fans: set your hyperspace coordinates for Target.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that new products inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the popular Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort, are coming soon exclusively to Target and Target.com. Starting August 30, look for the Trading Outpost collection in stores and online for toys, collectibles, fashion items, books, and more, all expanding on the stories and excitement of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Get a preview below of six new items, including Hasbro’s highly-detailed Black Series line of figures and Funko’s adorable POP! bobblehead series, heading to our galaxy. Pre-orders are now open on these select products -- so punch it!

FUNKO



R5 Unit POP!

Part of the attack on Scarif and the Death Star, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge droid gets the super-cute POP! bobblehead treatment.

HASBRO

Smugglers Run Millennium Falcon

The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy comes home in 3.75-inch scale based on its appearance at the incredible Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. This release features both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-inspired and classic radar dish and sounds. (Better not tell Hondo Ohnaka.)