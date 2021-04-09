ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Hasbro Star Wars Fan Fest Reveals A New Bad Batch Black Series Member and More

April 9, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Plus, get details on new additions to The Vintage Collection and a helmet that allows you to jump into a simulation of the Battle of Yavin and the Battle of Hoth.

With Tech reporting for duty, your collection of Hasbro's The Black Series 6-inch scale figures celebrating the stars of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is closer to complete. This elite trooper with a knack for slicing was among the exciting reveals announced at today's Hasbro Star Wars Fan Fest online. Here's a closer look at the full range of action figures from the Black Series and The Vintage Collection, and a new battle simulation helmet from the Black Series that will take you into the cockpit with Wedge Antilles for the Battle of Yavin.

Star Wars The Black Series - Tech in packageStar Wars The Black Series - TechStar Wars The Black Series - Q9-O (Zero) in packageStar Wars The Black Series - Q9-O (Zero)Star Wars The Black Series - Koska Reeves in packageStar Wars The Black Series - Koska ReevesStar Wars The Black Series - General Lando Calrissian in packageStar Wars The Black Series - General Lando CalrissianStar Wars The Black Series - Aurra Sing in packageStar Wars The Black Series - Aurra Sing

Star Wars The Black Series

Hasbro is continuing its streak of releasing fan-favorite characters in never-before-seen sculpts and updated figures to the coveted 6-inch scale series. In addition to Tech from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the toymaker announced figures from The Mandalorian including Q9-O (or Zero), the deadly droid, and Koska Reeves. General Lando Calrissian debuts in a new cape fresh from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. And prequel era fans will rejoice over the first Black Series Aurra Sing figure based on her appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Admiral Ackbar in package Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Admiral Ackbar Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Han Solo in Endor gear in package Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Han Solo in Endor gear Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Emperor's Royal Guard in package Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Emperor's Royal Guard Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Luke Skywalker in Hoth fatigues in package Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Luke Skywalker in Hoth fatiguesStar Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - Antoc Merrick Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - Antoc Merrick X-wing fighter

Star Wars The Vintage Collection

The classic 3.75-inch is headed to the Endor system with new additions of Admiral Ackbar, Han Solo in Endor gear, and the Emperor's Royal Guard from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, as well as Luke Skywalker in Hoth fatigues from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Plus, check out Antoc Merrick complete with his X-wing fighter, available exclusively at Target.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - shock scout trooper in package Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - shock scout trooper Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - shadow stormtrooper in package Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - shadow stormtrooper Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - heavy battle droid in package Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - heavy battle droidStar Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - electrostaff purge trooper in package Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats - electrostaff purge trooper

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats

And an all-new line of classic 3.75-inch Gaming Greats is dropping featuring a Shock Scout Trooper, a Shadow Stormtrooper, a Heavy Battle Droid, and an Electrostaff Purge Trooper.

Star Wars The Black Series Helmet Collection - Wedge Antilles battle Simulation Helmet package Star Wars The Black Series Helmet Collection - Wedge Antilles battle Simulation Helmet Star Wars The Black Series Helmet Collection - Wedge Antilles battle Simulation Helmet

Star Wars The Black Series Helmet Collection

Gear up to take on the Death Star in the Battle of Yavin or defend Echo Base from an Imperial attack on Hoth with the new Wedge Antilles Battle Simulation Helmet. Three internal speakers create an immersive surround sound battle simulation experience while synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate blaster fire from enemy vehicles. Flip the switch and get ready to fly with R2-A3!

  {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

