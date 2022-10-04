ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

5 Modern Toy and Collectible Lightsabers to Channel Your Inner Jedi (or Sith)

October 4, 2022
October 4, 2022
Jon Waterhouse

Some of Hasbro's greatest interpretations of an iconic Star Wars weapon.

From the moment Star Wars landed in the pop culture consciousness, the lightsaber has been igniting kids playtime in a big way. In fact, one of the first Star Wars toys on the market was a light-up, inflatable lightsaber. Decades later, consumer lightsabers remain as popular as ever and continue to evolve with plenty of collector-savvy versions and durable, tot-tastic toys up for grabs. With the launch of the lightsaber celebration Choose Your Destiny, StarWars.com takes a look at several of the most recent options of an elegant plaything for a more civilized age.

Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber hilt

Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber

1. Star Wars Lightsaber Squad (Ahsoka Tano Version) 

 This lightsaber for Padawans ages four and older blends the appeal of the ultra-cool weapon with the likeness of one of the most beloved characters in the universe. Its molded plastic hilt features a stylized bust of Ahsoka Tano, a slight smile appearing on the Togruta’s face. The remainder of the handle matches the bluish gray tone of Ahsoka’s montrals. When it comes to wielding the saber proper, there’s no need to hunt for batteries. Ahoksa’s extendable white blade comes to life with a flick of the wrist. Other fan favorites, from Grogu to Boba Fett, make up the remainder of the Lightsaber Squad line.

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Yoda Lightsaber box

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Yoda Lightsaber

2. Star Wars Lightsaber Forge (Yoda Version) 

 The Lightsaber Forge line is Hasbro’s latest foray into customizable sabers. Roleplaying kids ages four and older not only have the opportunity to play the part of their favorite Jedi or Sith, but they can use their imaginations to mix and match parts across the entire line, creating a lightsaber all of their own. In fact, if you count all of the pieces of the entire Lightsaber Forge spectrum, younglings could possibly create thousands of different combinations. The Yoda version, part of its Entry Level assortment, comes with four parts: the blade, cap, core, and cover. And there’s no doubt the inspiration for this one. The Jedi Master’s trademark green blade extends manually, and the gold and green accented cap features a design resembling Yoda’s pointy ears. Other Entry Level Lightsaber Forge sabers include Mace Windu, Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, and more. 

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Obi-Wan Kenobi Electronic Lightsaber (Bladesmith Version) box

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Obi-Wan Kenobi Electronic Lightsaber (Bladesmith Version)

3. Star Wars Lightsaber Forge (Obi-Wan Kenobi Bladesmith Version) 

 The Bladesmith assortment of the Lightsaber Forge line features sabers with extendable light-up blades and electronic sound effects straight out of that galaxy far, far away. You don’t need Jedi powers to make these flashy features work, just a pair of AAA batteries, which aren’t included. Say “Hello there” to the Obi-Wan Kenobi version with its famous blue blade. The cap, cover, and core, with their gold, silver, and black color scheme, come together to resemble the character’s signature lightsaber design. Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker's lightsabers, as well as the Darksaber, are among the other weapons available in the Bladesmith assortment. 

    • 4. Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber (Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Versions) 

    Whether you’re a lightsaber-slinging cosplayer, a high-end prop replica collector, or a combination of both, the Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsabers put the realism of the galaxy’s most iconic weapon in the palm of your hand. Recommended for ages 14 and older, these are the most realistic Force FX Lightsabers yet. The Kenobi and Vader versions, each sold separately, boast authentic design inspirations based on the weapons seen in the Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Each metal hilt features its respective deco, as if these laser swords have flown right off of the screen. Both come with a table top display stand, allowing the collector to show off their saber with or without the removable blade. The advanced LED technology gives the lightsabers killer features such as the progressive ignition of the illuminated blade, a wall-cutting effect, and an authentic duel effect, which allows the blades to change colors when two weapons clash. With the press of a button, both of the battery-operated lightsabers emit fan-familiar sound effects, which only amp up the suspension of disbelief. The Vader version even comes with a red kyber crystal.

    Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set box

    Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set

    5. Star Wars Lightsaber Forge (Inquisitor Masterworks Set) 

     And here's one to look forward to. The baddies seen in the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series get props in the form of the Lightsaber Forge deluxe set, which is just hitting stores. It comes loaded with two extendable red blades, two caps, two electronic hilts, and three clip-on rings. Grab some AAA batteries to enable the blades to light up and the screen-worthy sound effects to blast from the toy’s built-in speaker. Make like Reva, the Third Sister, and battle it out with either a double-bladed saber or with a pair of single blades in each hand. When choosing the double-bladed configuration, kids can opt for the half- or full-circle guard.

    Jon Waterhouse can’t get enough of that Star Wars stuff, and his passion comes to life in his work. A comic book author, Jon’s storytelling can be found in the Star Wars Adventures series by IDW Publishing. Additionally, he’s an award-winning journalist, screenwriter, radio show host, and performer whose byline has appeared in a variety of print and online publications including Esquire, BlackBook, Paste, CNN.com, and MTV.com.

