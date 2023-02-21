Punch It! First Look at Jazwares’ Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series III

Anakin and Obi-Wan’s Jedi starfighters, Poe Dameron’s X-wing, and many more fan-favorite ships join the small-scale, big-fun line of toys.

"Size matters not," Yoda said. "Judge me by my size, do you?" But when it comes to Jazwares’ charming Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron series, Yoda might've been wrong. Smaller is better.



Launched in 2022, Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron calls back to fan-favorite lines of old with small-scale vehicles and characters, putting them literally in the palm of your hand. It’s the perfect size for armada building, and Jazwares has wasted little time in exploring the saga’s various eras with releases that appeal to fans of all generations, from Mando and the Razor Crest to Luke Skywalker and his X-wing. And the line is about to expand.

StarWars.com is thrilled to offer a first look at Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series III, which adds even more new ships, heroes, and villains to this exciting series. “I'm super-excited to introduce our first Jedi Interceptors into Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron. The action features on these ships are incredible and make for great play and display pieces,” Jazwares’ Max Lux, sr. brand manager, Star Wars, tells StarWars.com. “But personally, my all-time favorite Star Wars vehicle is debuting in the Starship Class: the Republic Gunship (Muunilist-10), complete with two ARC Troopers. Getting this ship into the line is a dream come true for me. Ever since I saw the first episode of the Clone Wars micro series in my college dorm room in 2003, I have LOVED the look of this vehicle.”

Is Jazwares bringing your favorite ship to life? Check out all the reveals below to find out, and look for Series III to arrive in our galaxy starting Spring 2023.