ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Punch It! First Look at Jazwares’ Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series III

February 21, 2023
February 21, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Anakin and Obi-Wan’s Jedi starfighters, Poe Dameron’s X-wing, and many more fan-favorite ships join the small-scale, big-fun line of toys.

"Size matters not," Yoda said. "Judge me by my size, do you?" But when it comes to Jazwares’ charming Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron series, Yoda might've been wrong. Smaller is better.

Launched in 2022, Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron calls back to fan-favorite lines of old with small-scale vehicles and characters, putting them literally in the palm of your hand. It’s the perfect size for armada building, and Jazwares has wasted little time in exploring the saga’s various eras with releases that appeal to fans of all generations, from Mando and the Razor Crest to Luke Skywalker and his X-wing. And the line is about to expand.

StarWars.com is thrilled to offer a first look at Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series III, which adds even more new ships, heroes, and villains to this exciting series. “I'm super-excited to introduce our first Jedi Interceptors into Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron. The action features on these ships are incredible and make for great play and display pieces,” Jazwares’ Max Lux, sr. brand manager, Star Wars, tells StarWars.com. “But personally, my all-time favorite Star Wars vehicle is debuting in the Starship Class: the Republic Gunship (Muunilist-10), complete with two ARC Troopers. Getting this ship into the line is a dream come true for me. Ever since I saw the first episode of the Clone Wars micro series in my college dorm room in 2003, I have LOVED the look of this vehicle.”

Is Jazwares bringing your favorite ship to life? Check out all the reveals below to find out, and look for Series III to arrive in our galaxy starting Spring 2023.

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Poe Dameron T-70 X-Wing

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Poe Dameron T-70 X-Wing

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron V-Wing Starfighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron V-Wing Starfighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron General Grievous's Starfighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron General Grievous's Starfighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron General Grievous's Starfighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron General Grievous's Starfighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Aayla Secura's Jedi Interceptor

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Aayla Secura's Jedi Interceptor

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron First Order TIE Fighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron First Order TIE Fighter

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Interceptor

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Interceptor

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Interceptor

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Interceptor

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Republic Gunship (Muunilinst 10)

    of

  • Micro Galaxy Squadron Republic Gunship (Muunilinst 10)

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    star wars toys

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved