Stormtrooper Rice Balls

April 19, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

These are the rice balls you're looking for.

Today is National Rice Ball Day! Rice balls keep well and they’re portable, making them the perfect meal when you’re on the go doing your day-to-day job of squashing rebellions and enforcing the Emperor's will.

There have been stormtrooper art exhibitions in the past, giving way to colorful interpretations of their helmets. These vibrant ones are just as tasty -- a mix of salmon and furikake seasoning ensures there’s lots of flavor in every bite. Bust out your egg shaper to form them into optimal trooper shapes, then pack them away for a day out on patrol.

Rice ball Stormtrooper helmets made from rice and shaved salmon. The mouth and eyes are made from small pieces of seaweed.

Stormtrooper Rice Balls

You’ll need:

Kotobukiya Stormtrooper Egg Shaper

1 sheet seaweed

 

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups cooked rice, warm

1/4 cup cooked salmon, flaked

1 tablespoon furikake seasoning

 

In bowl stir together the rice, salmon flakes and furikake.

Rice and shaved salmon placed inside of a Kotobukiya stormtrooper egg shaper that forms the stormtrooper helmet.

Shape a scoop or rice into a small ball and place into the egg shaper. Press to form a stormtrooper shape, adding more of the rice mixture if necessary. Set aside.

Stormtrooper rice balls with shaved salmon, shaped using a Kotobukiya Stormtrooper Egg Shaper. Seaweed is cut into small pieces to form the mouth, nose, and eyes.

Once all the rice balls are made, cut the seaweed into small shapes to create the details of the stormtrooper helmet and place on the rice balls to serve. Now enjoy these while bring order to the galaxy!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

