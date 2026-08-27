You already have what it takes to lead Zero Company, even if you’ve never played a tactics game before.

The Caisson hyperdrive is primed and ready. A team of carefully selected recruits is on standby, waiting for orders to deploy. Your orders. Get ready to take command in Star Wars Zero Company, a new single-player turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars!

If you’ve never played turn-based tactics before and you’re feeling a little daunted leading your own squad, don’t worry. You're not alone. The first ever Star Wars tactics game, Star Wars Zero Company is made for Star Wars fans of all gaming experience levels. Not only will tutorials and on-screen tips show you the ropes as you take control of your team, but you can also adjust the difficulty rating at any time outside of combat to curate the challenges you face.

And right here on StarWars.com, we have a guide to getting started. By the time you’re done reading you’ll feel like you can take on the whole Separatist Army yourself.

Let’s zero in!

What Is a Turn-Based Tactics Game?

In a turn-based tactics game, combat is a little different from real-time action-adventure games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The action pauses while you decide what each character, known as operators in Zero Company, will do next. After you choose an action for the operator, the result is determined immediately. And once your operators make their moves, it’s your opponent’s turn to choose theirs.

Each operator has health points, along with three action points (AP) to move, attack, and use abilities during their turn. When making battle decisions for each operator, you can:

Move : Spend AP to move to a location in range and take cover if possible. The game automatically indicates where you can move and how many AP it will cost to get there.

Attack : Spend the listed AP to fight an enemy with a ranged or melee attack. Unsure which enemy to strike? Don’t worry, the game automatically targets the foe you have the best chance of hitting.

Call for Backup : Operators can call for an assist. A nearby teammate adds their attack to theirs, inflicting additional damage on their target.

Overwatch : Spend any remaining AP to hold your position for a reaction attack. During your opponent’s turn, an operator on overwatch strikes an enemy that moves or acts inside the target area.

Rally : Get an injured operator back on their feet. They gain one injury every time they go down; three injuries result in their death if you have permadeath mode on.

Special Actions : The most powerful abilities cost Advantage points, tracked in the bottom left of the screen. Operators gain Advantage points when they inflict damage on an enemy during combat.

Your objectives for the mission are listed in the top left and marked on the map. Complete these to successfully finish the operation!

All in a Cycle’s Work

In Star Wars Zero Company, you play as former Republic Officer Hawks, gathering unconventional allies to take on a dangerous cult called The Infinite Coil. The Den, a decommissioned cargo freighter permanently docked at the Ring of Kafrene, is Zero Company’s home base. At the Den’s Holotable, Hawks chooses between the tactical missions and operations available for the current cycle.

Missions utilize a team of experienced operators to get a contracted job done through turn-based combat. Difficulty ranges from Risky to Dangerous to Extreme, so consider which operators are healthy and available before sending them on more difficult jobs. Missions marked as Critical advance the game’s story.

Operations are non-combat assignments that require spending Intel points, which can be acquired through completing missions and obtaining information. For example, using the PICO-5 electroscope when Hawks is scouting in the field might reward Intel. These brief missions reward you with items, credits, and influence across the galaxy. Certain operations can also strengthen or weaken bonds between your team.

You can’t take on every mission or operation, so choose carefully where you’d like to focus your squad and their efforts.

Tips for Getting Started

Take your time making your next move during combat. While you and your allies and enemies might appear to be exchanging blaster fire, no damage gets inflicted until an action is taken during a turn.

You don’t have to take out all the enemies on the battlefield to succeed in your mission – unless explicitly stated in your mission objectives!

Permadeath is optional, but this is one time we encourage it. Losing key operators adds to the emotional impact of the story, and makes for new challenges as you continue to play.

You can always restart a mission through the game menu to try a new strategy with the same operators.

Talk to your teammates in the Den regularly to learn more about their backstories and unlock missions that have personal meaning to them.

Missions advance you to the next cycle, so make sure you get everything done in the Den before you deploy the squad.

Star Wars Zero Company is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions.

And pick up the Star Wars Zero Company Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring music by Grammy®-winning composer Gordy Haab, from Walt Disney Records. The soundtrack is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for all the Zero Company news you need.