-
Hyperdrive
Hyperdrives allow starships to travel faster than the speed of light, crossing space through the alternate dimension of hyperspace. Large objects in normal space cast “mass shadows” in hyperspace, so hyperspace jumps must be precisely calculated to avoid collisions.
Appearances
-
Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)
-
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)
-
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)
-
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)
-
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)
-
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III)
-
Solo: A Star Wars Story
-
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
-
Star Wars Rebels