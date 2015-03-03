Hyperdrive

ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Hyperdrives allow starships to travel faster than the speed of light, crossing space through the alternate dimension of hyperspace. Large objects in normal space cast “mass shadows” in hyperspace, so hyperspace jumps must be precisely calculated to avoid collisions.

