The StarWars.com Team Wins Five 2020 Webby Awards!

May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Thank you to all rebel fans who voted for us!

We are thrilled to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have won five Webby Awards!


Also, we'd like to congratulate our friends at The LEGO Company for their People's Voice win for "Droid Orchestra" in the category of Viral (Branded)!

Over 24 years, the Webby Awards have become the leading international award honoring excellence online, with prizes chosen by a group of over 2,000 judges through the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and a second winner designated by popular vote.

The People's Voice prizes are especially meaningful, since this award is voted on by you, the fans! Thank you to all who cast their votes and have shown support for us each and every day, and through the years.

We are honored. May the Force be with you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

