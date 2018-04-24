ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The StarWars.com Team Wins Three 2018 Webby Awards!

April 24, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Star Wars takes home awards for Website, Social Channel, and more!

StarWars.com is delighted to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have won three Webby Awards!

For the second year in a row, StarWars.com won both the People’s Voice Award (voted by you, the fans) and the Webby Award (voted by a panel of judges) for Website in the Movie & Film category. Lucasfilm also claimed the Webby Award for Social Channel - Content and Marketing among Entertainment properties.

The team at The Star Wars Show was humbled to be named as an honoree in the Film & Video category for Entertainment, while the special Live from the Red Carpet of Star Wars: The Last Jedi coverage earned an honoree nod in Events & Live Streams.

We’re also thrilled to report that the stunningly immersive Star Wars: Jedi Challenges won both the People’s Voice Award and the Webby Award for Best Use of Augmented Reality and Technical Achievement. And Electronic Arts was also named an honoree in the Film & Video category for Trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II.

Over 22 years, the Webby Awards have become the leading international award honoring excellence online, with prizes chosen by a group of over 2,000 judges through the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and a second winner designated by popular vote.

Thank you to the fans who cast their votes and have supported StarWars.com every day by visiting, viewing, reading and commenting right here and through our social media channels!

We couldn’t do any of this without you. May the Force be with you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

