The StarWars.com Team Wins Five 2019 Webby Awards

Star Wars snags awards for The Star Wars Show, StarWars.com, and more!

We are thrilled to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have once again won several Webby Awards!

The crew of The Star Wars Show, which recently returned from four uproarious days of live coverage of Star Wars Celebration Chicago, claimed both the Webby Award and the People's Voice Award in Social: Television & Film as well as the Webby Award for Video: Variety.

Our Live From the Red Carpet of Solo: A Star Wars Story! coverage nabbed the People's Voice Winner in Video: Events & Live streams.

And for the third year in a row, StarWars.com won the People’s Voice Award for Website in the Movie & Film category. It's a distinct honor to receive so many People's Voice prizes since this award is voted on by you, the fans!

The team behind StarWars.com was also humbled to be named as an honoree in the category of Websites: Best User Experience.

Over 23 years, the Webby Awards have become the leading international award honoring excellence online, with prizes chosen by a group of over 2,000 judges through the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and a second winner designated by popular vote.

Thank you to the fans who cast their votes and have shown support for StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show each and every day by visiting, viewing, reading, commenting, and sharing in the experience of being Star Wars fan right along with us.

We are honored. May the Force be with you.

