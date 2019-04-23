ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

The StarWars.com Team Wins Five 2019 Webby Awards

April 23, 2019
April 23, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Star Wars snags awards for The Star Wars Show, StarWars.com, and more!

We are thrilled to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have once again won several Webby Awards!

The crew of The Star Wars Show, which recently returned from four uproarious days of live coverage of Star Wars Celebration Chicago, claimed both the Webby Award and the People's Voice Award in Social: Television & Film as well as the Webby Award for Video: Variety.

Our Live From the Red Carpet of Solo: A Star Wars Story! coverage nabbed the People's Voice Winner in Video: Events & Live streams.

And for the third year in a row, StarWars.com won the People’s Voice Award for Website in the Movie & Film category. It's a distinct honor to receive so many People's Voice prizes since this award is voted on by you, the fans!

The team behind StarWars.com was also humbled to be named as an honoree in the category of Websites: Best User Experience.

Over 23 years, the Webby Awards have become the leading international award honoring excellence online, with prizes chosen by a group of over 2,000 judges through the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and a second winner designated by popular vote.

Thank you to the fans who cast their votes and have shown support for StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show each and every day by visiting, viewing, reading, commenting, and sharing in the experience of being Star Wars fan right along with us.

We are honored. May the Force be with you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

StarWars.com Lucasfilm Webby Awards SWS

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2023 Webby Awards!

    April 13, 2023

    April 13, 2023

    Apr 13

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Plan Ahead with the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Panel Schedule

    March 7, 2023

    March 7, 2023

    Mar 7

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    From Santa Yoda to Rocket Sleds: Lucasfilm's Star Wars Holiday Cards Through the Years

    December 22, 2022

    December 22, 2022

    Dec 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Revealed

    October 25, 2022

    October 25, 2022

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Head Back to the Youngling Care Space Station with New Galactic Pals

    October 18, 2022

    October 18, 2022

    Oct 18

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    SWCA 2022: 20 Highlights from Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase

    May 27, 2022

    May 27, 2022

    May 27

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Wins 3 Webby Awards!

    April 28, 2022

    April 28, 2022

    Apr 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved