ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Boba Fett Looks to Deliver Han Solo in Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 - Exclusive Preview

April 28, 2021
April 28, 2021
StarWars.com Team

“What if he dies? He’s worth a lot to me.”

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. Just ask Boba Fett.

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 kicks off Marvel’s mega crossover about Fett’s struggle to bring Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt -- to put it simply, a lot other people want to get their hands on the nerf herder. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the highly-anticipated issue, Fett begins the journey to Tatooine where he hopes to collect a sizable bounty for the carbonite-encased Solo. But it looks like he’ll have to make a stop…

War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1, from writer Charles Soule and artist Steve McNiven, arrives May 5 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

For more on War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1, check out StarWars.com's interview with Charles Soule and look behind the panels with Steve McNiven!

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 preview 1 Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 preview 2 Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 preview 3 Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 preview 4 Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 preview 5 Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 preview 6

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars comics Marvel Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved