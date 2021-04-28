Boba Fett Looks to Deliver Han Solo in Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 - Exclusive Preview

“What if he dies? He’s worth a lot to me.”

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. Just ask Boba Fett.

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 kicks off Marvel’s mega crossover about Fett’s struggle to bring Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt -- to put it simply, a lot other people want to get their hands on the nerf herder. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the highly-anticipated issue, Fett begins the journey to Tatooine where he hopes to collect a sizable bounty for the carbonite-encased Solo. But it looks like he’ll have to make a stop…

War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1, from writer Charles Soule and artist Steve McNiven, arrives May 5 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

For more on War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1, check out StarWars.com's interview with Charles Soule and look behind the panels with Steve McNiven!