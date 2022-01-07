ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Use the Force (of Magnetism) to Make This Star Wars: Visions Droid

January 7, 2022
Kelly Knox

Lop’s faithful friend TD-4 can be your companion in the kitchen.

Last year, Star Wars: Visions on Disney+ offered fans a stunning new point of view on the galaxy far, far away. From new concepts of Jedi and Sith to wildly creative takes on familiar ships and vehicles, Visions is a masterpiece of innovation. 

But the heart of the animated shorts were the droids, from the endearing T0-B1 to the guitarist K-344. TD-4 was Lop’s sidekick who played a vital role in “Lop and Ochō.” 

TD-4, “Lop and Ochō”

TD-4 can accompany you on your culinary adventures as an eye-catching refrigerator magnet with this DIY! You don’t need to be a droid engineer for this build, but we do have some useful blueprints for you. Here’s how to use them to make your very own TD-4.

What You’ll Need*

  • TD-4 template
  • Scissors
  • Pencil
  • Orange craft foam
  • Gray craft foam
  • Black or black glitter craft foam
  • Yellow craft foam
  • Craft knife (optional)
  • School glue 
  • Large light blue sequin
  • Black paper
  • Paper hole punch
  • Orange glitter
  • Turquoise or turquoise glitter craft foam
  • Magnet

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

TD-4 craft step 1

Step 1: Print the TD-4 template. Cut out the pieces with scissors or craft knife.

Step 2: Trace the rounded rectangle marked “Gray x 2” twice on the gray craft foam. Cut out the pieces. 

TD-4 craft step 3

Step 3: Trace and cut out the small, rounded rectangle marked “Gray.” Draw a line across the piece at the halfway mark with the pencil. 

TD-4 craft step 4

Step 4: Trace and cut out the remaining template pieces as marked. You should have:

  • Two gray rounded rectangles
  • Small gray circle
  • Small black rounded square
  • Small gray rounded rectangle
  • Two large orange rectangles
  • Orange rectangular shape with notches
  • Two orange strips
  • Two yellow rectangles
  • Gray handle shape

Step 5: Cut a small rectangle about .5 inches wide and 1.5 inches long. Glue it to the top of one orange rectangle. This is TD-4’s “neck” piece.

TD-4 craft step 6

Step 6: Glue the two orange strips to the top and bottom edges of the other orange rectangle.

Step 7: Glue one gray rounded rectangle to the back of the orange neck piece.

Step 8: Glue the notched orange shape to the top of the other gray rounded rectangle. Glue the black rounded square and the small gray rounded rectangle inside the notches.

Tip: You may need to trim the shapes to get a snug fit.

TD-4 craft step 9

Step 9: Glue the orange rectangle with the strips on top of the other orange rectangle. Let all glue dry.

Step 10: Glue the handle piece to the top of the gray rounded rectangle attached to the body.

TD-4 craft step 11

Step 11: Trim the four corners of the orange body at an angle.

Step 12: Punch a hole in the black paper with the hole punch. Glue the black paper circle to the convex side of the sequin. 

TD-4 craft step 13

Step 13: Glue the sequin to the gray circle, then glue the eye to the center of the black rounded square. Let all glue dry.

TD-4 craft step 14

Step 14: Glue the two yellow rectangles on the bottom half of the orange body.

Step 15: Glue the head pieces together.

TD-4 craft step 16

Step 16: Spread a thin layer of school glue on the top and bottom orange strips of the body. Sprinkle orange glitter on top and let dry completely.

Tip: Use a dry paint brush to remove any stubborn glitter pieces from the rest of TD-4.

Step 17: Cut out a thin strip of the turquoise craft foam about the same size as the top of the handle. Glue it on the center of the handle.

TD-4 craft step 18

Step 18: Cut a very small rectangle of the turquoise craft foam no taller than the orange strip you cut previously. Glue it to the top right of TD-4’s body.

Step 19: Once all glue is dry, flip the droid to the back side. Glue a magnet to the back and let dry.

TD-4 craft

Your TD-4 is complete! 

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on Marvel, DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, games, and bad dad jokes.

