The Story of the Ronin Continues and More from Marvel’s September 2022 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive Preview

Star Wars: Visions’ wandering warrior comes to comics, the Obi-Wan miniseries reaches its conclusion, and much more.

The Star Wars: Visions series on Disney+ brought the galaxy far, far away into the world of anime, with some of Japan’s most acclaimed studios telling their own unique tales. “The Duel,” from Kamikaze Douga, followed the mysterious Ronin, a Force-sensitive warrior who arrives in a sleepy village just in time to battle a Sith Lord. And the Ronin’s adventures aren’t over.

Lucasfilm Publishing and Marvel surprised fans last month at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, announcing that Star Wars: Visions would be coming to comics, as Takashi Okazaki (one of the talents behind “The Duel”) will be writing and drawing a new story featuring the Ronin. StarWars.com is excited to reveal the cover, concept sketches, and first details of Star Wars: Visions in our exclusive preview of solicits for Marvel’s September 2022 Star Wars comics, including the final installment of Obi-Wan, the flagship Star Wars series, Han Solo & Chewbacca, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and The Mandalorian.