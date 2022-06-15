ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Story of the Ronin Continues and More from Marvel’s September 2022 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive Preview

June 15, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Star Wars: Visions’ wandering warrior comes to comics, the Obi-Wan miniseries reaches its conclusion, and much more.

The Star Wars: Visions series on Disney+ brought the galaxy far, far away into the world of anime, with some of Japan’s most acclaimed studios telling their own unique tales. “The Duel,” from Kamikaze Douga, followed the mysterious Ronin, a Force-sensitive warrior who arrives in a sleepy village just in time to battle a Sith Lord. And the Ronin’s adventures aren’t over.

Lucasfilm Publishing and Marvel surprised fans last month at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, announcing that Star Wars: Visions would be coming to comics, as Takashi Okazaki (one of the talents behind “The Duel”) will be writing and drawing a new story featuring the Ronin. StarWars.com is excited to reveal the cover, concept sketches, and first details of Star Wars: Visions in our exclusive preview of solicits for Marvel’s September 2022 Star Wars comics, including the final installment of Obi-Wan, the flagship Star Wars series, Han Solo & ChewbaccaBounty HuntersDarth VaderDoctor Aphra, and The Mandalorian.

STAR WARS: VISIONS 1 cover

    • STAR WARS: VISIONS #1

    TAKASHI OKAZAKI (W) •  TAKASHI OKAZAKI (A/C)

    FROM THE CREATIVE MIND BEHIND THE STAR WARS: VISIONS EPISODE “THE DUEL” COMES AN ALL NEW STORY!

    TAKASHI OKAZAKI (Afro Samurai) is continuing his storytelling from the acclaimed STAR WARS: VISIONS episode “THE DUEL,” featuring the Ronin!

    The mythology of STAR WARS infused with elements of Feudal Japan makes this issue a MUST READ for STAR WARS and MANGA fans alike!

    STAR WARS: OBI-WAN 5 (OF 5) coverSTAR WARS: OBI-WAN 5 (OF 5) variant cover

    STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #5 (OF 5)

    CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ADRIANA MELO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

    Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

    • Obi-Wan has closed his journals for now and looks ahead as night falls and the sandstorm that has sequestered him begins to clear.
    • But he discovers something unexpected in the hazards of the Jundland Wastes…a squad of ambushed stormtroopers left to die.
    • But one still has a fighting chance…and Obi-Wan may very well risk everything to save a single injured imperial stormtrooper that can’t help but remind Kenobi of the clones he served with so long ago.

    STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 3 cover STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 3 variant cover STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 3 variant cover

    STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #3

    RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

    Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN  • Variant Cover by BY GEORGES JEANTY

    CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

    “THE SIN”

    The battered Mandalorian returns to his client to collect his reward and tend to his wounds; complications arise and what should have been a simple task becomes far more dangerous than anyone could have expected.

    STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 27 cover

    STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #27

    ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

    A DEADLY MISSION ON THE EDGE OF A BLACK HOLE!

    • Desperate for credits, T’onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes
    • But is Tasu Leech ready to take on...the Kanjiklub?
    • And Valance makes a decision that will change everything…

    STAR WARS 27 cover

    STAR WARS #27

    CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

    “The Good People”!

    • The Empire’s greatest secret is in the hands of two Crimson Dawn double agents, who are racing to deliver it to the Rebel Alliance to buy themselves safe haven.
    • But the Empire knows what they have stolen, and the entire Imperial Navy is in hot pursuit!

    STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 6 variant cover STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 6 cover

    STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #6

    MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

    Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

    “CHEWBACCA BEHIND BARS!”

    • Chewie is held captive on the prison planet of Gulhadar!
    • And you’ll never believe who his cellmate is. None other than Maz Kanata!
    • And whatever happened to the Millennium Falcon?

    STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 24 cover STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 24 variant cover

    STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #24

    ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by RICKIE  YAGAWA

    Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

    "DESCENT"

    • Desperate to rescue DOCTOR APHRA at any cost, SANA STARROS and her CREW’s search leads them to an OLD HAUNT…
    • …and two FAMILIAR FACES they might not survive!
    • Meanwhile, Aphra delves deeper into the secrets of THE ASCENDANT...and the true origin of the SPARK ETERNAL!

    STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 27 cover

    STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #27

    GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

    • The alliance between Darth Vader and Sabé has always seemed destined for disaster.
    • After all, how long can the Dark Lord of the Sith and the idealistic handmaiden of Padmé Amidala find common ground?
    • So as Vader and Sabé enter the final battle against a corrupt Imperial governor, something’s going to break.
    • Will it be Vader’s cold resolve or Sabé’s true heart? And how long until Ochi of Bestoon finally makes his move?


