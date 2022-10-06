The Ronin Strikes Back in Marvel’s Star Wars: Visions #1 - Exclusive Preview

The prequel comic to the "The Duel" arrives next week.

Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed Disney+ anime anthology series,

Star Wars: Visions

, introduced the world to the mysterious Ronin and his loyal droid, R5-D56. As seen in Kamikaze Douga’s “ The Duel ,” the Ronin saved a sleepy village from a menacing Sith -- yet he himself wields a crimson lightsaber, raising questions about his past and true nature. Now, we'll learn even more about this enigmatic wanderer.

In a new story written and illustrated by

Takashi Okazaki, one of the artists behind “The Duel,”

Marvel’s

Star Wars: Visions

one-shot finds the Ronin before he arrived in a small town to face an agent of the dark side. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the issue, thieves stop the wandering warrior, unaware of the mistake they’ve made…

Star Wars: Visions

#1 arrives October 12 and is available

and

at

at your local comic shop.

