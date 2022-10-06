Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed Disney+ anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, introduced the world to the mysterious Ronin and his loyal droid, R5-D56. As seen in Kamikaze Douga’s “The Duel,” the Ronin saved a sleepy village from a menacing Sith -- yet he himself wields a crimson lightsaber, raising questions about his past and true nature. Now, we'll learn even more about this enigmatic wanderer. In a new story written and illustrated by Takashi Okazaki, one of the artists behind “The Duel,” Marvel’s Star Wars: Visions one-shot finds the Ronin before he arrived in a small town to face an agent of the dark side. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the issue, thieves stop the wandering warrior, unaware of the mistake they’ve made… Star Wars: Visions #1 arrives October 12 and is and at your local comic shop.
The Ronin Strikes Back in Marvel's Star Wars: Visions #1 - Exclusive Preview
October 6, 2022
October 6, 2022
