The Ronin Strikes Back in Marvel’s Star Wars: Visions #1 - Exclusive Preview

October 6, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The prequel comic to the "The Duel" arrives next week.

Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed Disney+ anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, introduced the world to the mysterious Ronin and his loyal droid, R5-D56. As seen in Kamikaze Douga’s “The Duel,” the Ronin saved a sleepy village from a menacing Sith -- yet he himself wields a crimson lightsaber, raising questions about his past and true nature. Now, we'll learn even more about this enigmatic wanderer. In a new story written and illustrated by Takashi Okazaki, one of the artists behind “The Duel,” Marvel’s Star Wars: Visions one-shot finds the Ronin before he arrived in a small town to face an agent of the dark side. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the issue, thieves stop the wandering warrior, unaware of the mistake they’ve made…  Star Wars: Visions #1 arrives October 12 and is  and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars Visions Cover


Star Wars Visions Page 1


Star Wars Visions Page 2


Star Wars Visions Page 3


Star Wars Visions Page 4


Star Wars Visions Page 5


