Hasbro Announces New Star Wars Toys for Fan First Monday

Check out new action figures from The Black Series and The Vintage Collection from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and beyond.

The selection of toys celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back this year has been impressive. Most impressive. But there's even more to come.

During a special livestream fan event earlier today, Hasbro gave us our first look at some new action figures and toys coming from the Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and more. And although these won't be available until later this year, feast your eyes on the first photos and details on how to pre-order the full collection!

Star Wars: The Black Series

The immaculately detailed six-inch action figure line will continue to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with additions including Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, an Imperial Snowtrooper on Hoth, and Luke Skywalker in Dagobah fatigues. Action figures will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Entertainment Earth.

And the rebel trooper in Hoth gear, which includes interchangeable faces, will be released in the new Black Series packaging. Figures will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Entertainment Earth and releasing this fall.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Reenact Han Solo's fate on Bespin with the new Carbon-Freezing Chamber Playset from The Vintage Collection. The set includes a stormtrooper action figure and Han Solo in a carbonite block. Available for pre-order at Amazon and Entertainment Earth and releasing this fall.

Princess Leia Organa, ready to make a Bespin escape, is also joining the 3.75-inch range with PhotoReal face technology and realistic detail. Available for pre-order at Amazon and Entertainment Earth and releasing next spring.

Hasbro also announced a few additions from other Star Wars storytelling. Chirrut Îmwe from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will also be added to The Vintage Collection. Available for pre-order at Amazon and Entertainment Earth and releasing this fall.

Bop It! Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Edition

The classic Bop It! gets a Star Wars twist with a special edition designed to look like the Child. Players listen to commands made in the voice of the Mandalorian while the giggling bounty makes sounds as you play. Available exclusively at Walmart and releasing in the fall.

