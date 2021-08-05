STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Disney+ Announces Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

August 5, 2021
August 5, 2021

The adventure will continue in 2022.

Clone Force 99 will return for another mission.

Today, Disney+ announced the second season of the critically-acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which will launch in 2022.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

“The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney + and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch," added executive producer Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) -- and their young charge, Omega -- as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) serving as producers. Rau is also the supervising director, and Corbett serves as head writer.

For more on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, check out StarWars.com's in-depth and fun coverage:

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheBadBatch, #DisneyPlus, #ThisWeek

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