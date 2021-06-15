This DIY Bad Batch Cup Sleeve Gets the Job Done

Clone Force 99 has a new mission: protect your hands from hot and cold drinks.
The Bad Batch have a 100% success rate, and so will you with this how-to! Inspired by Hunter and the other members of Clone Force 99 -- as seen in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, now streaming on Disney+ -- this easy-to-make cup sleeve will protect your fingers from hot and cold drinks. Felt, glue, a needle and thread, and a template are just about all you need to succeed on this mission.
The reusable felt sleeve is washable by hand in case you make a bit of a mess -- as the Bad Batch are often fond of doing themselves. Let’s get to it, squad!
What You’ll Need