This DIY Bad Batch Cup Sleeve Gets the Job Done

Note: The activities in this how-to should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Print the sleeve template and cut out the shapes.

Step 2: Pin the large sleeve shape to the black felt. Cut it out.

Step 3: Pin the helmet shape to the gray fabric and cut it out.

Step 4: Pin the smaller shapes to the black and red fabric as described on the template. Cut the shapes out.

Step 5: Cut a thin strip of the red felt. Cut it into six identical tiny pieces, each a centimeter long.

Step 6: Arrange the small red and black pieces on the gray helmet piece. (You can use this image of Hunter if you need a reference.) Glue each small piece to the helmet with the tacky glue and let dry.

Step 7: Glue the helmet to the center of the long black felt piece. Let dry.

Step 8: Next, sew the edges of the felt down with the matching thread color. Make your stitches as neat and even as possible.

Note: Sewing the felt is optional, but helps keep the pieces in place, especially when washing the sleeve.

Step 9: Grab a cup or mug from the kitchen. Wrap the sleeve around it with the angled (right on template) side underneath the straight (left on template) side. Attach the adhesive Velcro to the bottom inside corner of the straight side.

Step 10: Remove the adhesive backing. Wrap the sleeve around the cup again and press firmly to attach the Velcro to both sides.

Your reusable cup sleeve is complete! Slide it on and off your to-go drinks and your coffee runs will always be a success.