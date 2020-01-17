Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Now Open at Disneyland!

The groundbreaking attraction is now accepting Resistance recruits at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Get ready to face the First Order!

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of Disney Parks’ most ambitious attractions ever, is now open at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort. In Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, you’re recruited by Rey for a secret mission…only to be captured by the First Order and taken aboard a Star Destroyer. It’s a thrilling Star Wars experience, filled with groundbreaking technology and surprises that immerse fans in a galaxy far, far away like never before.

For more on the innovative attraction, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:



