ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Now Open at Disneyland!

January 17, 2020
January 17, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The groundbreaking attraction is now accepting Resistance recruits at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Get ready to face the First Order!

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of Disney Parks’ most ambitious attractions ever, is now open at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort. In Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, you’re recruited by Rey for a secret mission…only to be captured by the First Order and taken aboard a Star Destroyer. It’s a thrilling Star Wars experience, filled with groundbreaking technology and surprises that immerse fans in a galaxy far, far away like never before.

For more on the innovative attraction, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Disney Parks Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

    February 17, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    D23 Expo 2022: Mando and Grogu to Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    September 11, 2022

    September 11, 2022

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Caring for Creatures from Across the Galaxy at Star Wars: Cargo Bay

    August 12, 2022

    August 12, 2022

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    We Checked Out the Drinks, Easter Eggs, and Galactic View at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCA 2022: 5 Product Reveals We Love from the Star Wars Merchandise Sneak Peek Panel

    May 28, 2022

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved