In the Thrilling Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, You're Caught in an Epic Clash

December 20, 2019
Matt Cabral

StarWars.com joins the Resistance and narrowly escapes the clutches of the First Order in the groundbreaking new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction.

Prior to its December 5 opening at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios, the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance was hailed as an ambitious, technologically advanced attraction poised to set a new, immersion-ratcheting standard for theme-park entertainment. That's a tall order, especially given that Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run already reset that bar when the themed lands opened a few months back.

But after experiencing Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance multiple times at a media event ahead of its debut, StarWars.com can happily report Walt Disney Imagineering has done it again. The innovative, story-driven attraction not only meets those lofty expectations, but sees them shattered like a mask that's encountered the wrong side of Kylo Ren's destructive temper.

Whether you're planning to join the Resistance at Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida or sign up when the attraction begins recruiting new fighters on January 17 in Disneyland® Resort, you're in for a ripping adventure to rival the sci-fi saga's most epic silver screen exploits.

Rise of the Resistance base and X-wing

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance grabs you right out of the gate. Following an emergency briefing with an incredibly convincing hologram of Rey, guests of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge's newest attraction are whisked onto a transport destined for General Leia Organa's secret base.

Lieutenant Bek in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Piloted by fan-favorite Sullustan smuggler Nien Nunb, and commanded by new character Lieutenant Bek -- a Mon Calamari brought to jaw-dropping life with Walt Disney Imagineering's latest audio-animatronic tech -- the civilian craft physically rumbles beneath your feet as it leaves planet Batuu behind.

Of course, by the time a TIE fighter squadron arrives to battle the transport's X-wing escort, a Star Destroyer tractor beam begins pulling it in, and General Hux addresses you and your fellow recruits as “Resistance scum!,” you're clutching the vessel's hand-rails, fully engaged in the most ambitious, innovative experience to ever grace any theme park in this galaxy or beyond.

Stormtroopers in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

With a familiar, albeit especially ominous, “I've got a bad feeling about this,” from Lieutenant Bek, the ship comes to a halt before its doors open to reveal a massive Star Destroyer hangar, complete with a stretching window-view into space and 50 stormtroopers standing at attention. It's an absolutely astounding sight, a spectacle that could easily conclude the attraction on a high note.

But Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is just getting warmed up. While the thrilling transport trip could work as a standalone attraction on par with other premium motion-simulator experiences, it's only a tease of what's to come. Serving as approximately a third of the 15-plus minute adventure, the moments leading up to your capture by the First Order set in motion a seat-of-the-pants, 360-degree Star Wars story that must be experienced to be truly appreciated.

AT-AT Walkers in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The sort of cutting-edge special effects, sprawling set-pieces, and epic character interactions typically reserved for most rides' finales are the norm in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, seemingly popping up at every turn. A full-scale TIE fighter, towering AT-ATs -- armed with wall-scarring blasters -- and massive Star Destroyer canons that lurch forward with each delivered payload are among the props that come to life with cinema-rivaling realism. Slick effects, like a literal wind-through-your-hair trick selling the feeling of nearly being sucked into the blackness of space, also impress as you whiz through one pulse-quickening encounter after another.

Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Life-like screen projections and Audio-Animatronics are equally effective, putting you face to face -- sometimes scarily so -- with First Order foes and friends of the Resistance. It doesn't hurt that the ride unfolds much like an action-packed escape scene from one of the films. Whether Kylo Ren's charging you with his cross-guard lightsaber or stormtroopers are unleashing blaster fire at the droid-piloted trackless vehicle you're occupying, the tense feeling of being pursued is always present.

Even when not racing through a series of scenes emulating the white-knuckle thrills and narrow evasions of Star Wars: A New Hope's Death Star detention block escape, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance offers few chances to catch your breath. In fact, some of its quieter moments, including an early encounter with Kylo and Hux in a claustrophobic prison cell, serve as some of its most memorable. Being corralled and processed for interrogation by stern, no-nonsense First Order officers (played by Disney Cast Members) is also a highlight.

BB-8 in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is brimming with individual moments -- and a few Easter Eggs -- you'll be contemplating long after you've safely returned to Batuu, but it's the seamless integration of all its moving parts that make it such a triumph.

From the time Rey welcomes you to “the cause” to that split-second when your stomach drops in time with the release of your Star Destroyer escape pod, this must-experience attraction builds a satisfying sense of urgency that doesn't subside until its epic conclusion.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is now open at Walt Disney World® Resort and is launching January 17 at Disneyland® Resort -- both at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

A full-time freelance writer born in Lizzie Borden’s hometown, Matt Cabral has covered film, television, and video games for over a decade. You can follow him on Twitter @gamegoat or find him in the basement of an abandoned building hoarding all the canned goods, med-kits, and shotgun shells.

